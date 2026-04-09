MPWC - Dues Renewal $5 Late Fee Increase 6-1-26

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About the memberships
Valid until May 16, 2027
PLEASE NOTE, as of June 1, a $5 late fee has been added to all renewals that were not paid during the May renewal period. Your dues renewal supports the Women's Club mission to improve the lives of the underserved residents of Clay County, Florida, offer educational incentives and opportunities to children within Clay County and provide a support system and positive social experience for our members.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!