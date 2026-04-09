MPWC - Dues Renewals 2026-27

As promised when raised last year, renewal dues are reverting back to $35.00 for the upcoming 2026-27 year.





Renew your membership to the Magnolia Point Women's Club for another year in support of our to improve the lives of the underserved residents of Clay County, Florida, offer educational incentives and opportunities to children within Clay County and provide a support system and positive social experience for our members.





Dues will be considered late as of June 1, and a $5.00 late fee will be added. Please pay during the month of May to avoid the late fee.





Thank you!