Charmettes Inc

Offered by

Charmettes Inc

About this shop

Mr. & Ms. Diamond Jubilee Coronation

Full Page Ad ( For Businesses and Corporations) item
Full Page Ad ( For Businesses and Corporations)
$500

This Ad shall grace the pages of our Souvenir Booklet for the grand 75th Anniversary National Convention!

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Full Page Ad ( For Personal/ Individual) item
Full Page Ad ( For Personal/ Individual)
$300

This Ad shall grace the pages of our Souvenir Booklet for the grand 75th Anniversary National Convention!

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Half Page Ad ( For Personal/ Individual) (Copy) item
Half Page Ad ( For Personal/ Individual) (Copy)
$175

This Ad shall grace the pages of our Souvenir Booklet for the grand 75th Anniversary National Convention!

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Donation item
Donation
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

We graciously accept your kind donations to support this venerable cause.

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