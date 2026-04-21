Hosted by

Sturgis Historical Society

About this event

Sales closed

Richard Freeman's Photography Auction to Benefit the Sturgis Historical Society and the Sturgis DDA

Stairs item
Stairs
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Tree Limb item
Tree Limb
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Tree item
Tree
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Spout item
Spout
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Fence item
Fence
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.

Ruins item
Ruins
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Stone item
Stone
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 14" X 18.5" mounted on a white mat in a 20" X 24" silver metal frame with glass.

Home item
Home
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.

Cloud Landscape item
Cloud Landscape
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.

Landscape item
Landscape
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.

Landscape 2 item
Landscape 2
$10

Starting bid

There are 2 copies of this photo for auction. Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.

Tree Landscape item
Tree Landscape
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.

Water Landscape item
Water Landscape
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 18.5" X 14" mounted on a white mat in a 24" X 20" silver metal frame with glass.

Flowers item
Flowers
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 14" X 18.5" mounted on a white mat in a 20" X 24" silver metal frame with glass.

Shell item
Shell
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Church item
Church
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Doorway item
Doorway
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Cliff Face item
Cliff Face
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Cliff item
Cliff
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

Trapezoid item
Trapezoid
$10

Starting bid

Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.

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