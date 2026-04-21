Richard Freeman's Photography Auction to Benefit the Sturgis Historical Society and the Sturgis DDA

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 14" X 18.5" mounted on a white mat in a 20" X 24" silver metal frame with glass.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
There are 2 copies of this photo for auction. Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 13.75" X 10.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 21"X17" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 18.5" X 14" mounted on a white mat in a 24" X 20" silver metal frame with glass.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 14" X 18.5" mounted on a white mat in a 20" X 24" silver metal frame with glass.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Starting bid
Taken, developed, and framed by Richard Freeman. The photo is approximately 10.75" X 13.75" mounted on a white mat board in a 17"X21" black wooden frame.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!