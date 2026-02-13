Mr. Pim's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Look at this great gift basket for the 420 official in you. From Black Heart Mafia-Business Branding & Custom Apparel. $100 value.
Starting bid
These statement pieces are giving ancient Greek world meets art deco drama. Illuminate your space. Valued at $350.
Starting bid
Acrylic on canvas, by local Bartlesville artist Stephen Graham. Landscape, oil and refining subject matter. Basically, if you live in Bartlesville or surrounding communities its mandatory to own a Stephen Graham painting. $175 Value.
Starting bid
Apparel, footwear, scarfs, and accessories. Traditionally inspired textiles, heirloom quality products and distinctive trade goods. Teton Trade Cloth simply sets the bar high when it comes to design and merchandising, Great gift for your cool auntie or guncle! $200 value.
Starting bid
This fun haul from Paper Games is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you like games, puzzles, or books, this gift basket will be a hit on family nite. $175 value.
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to a show of your choosing to The Center Broadway in Bartlesville Series. $200 value.
Starting bid
From A's Wine & Spirits, bottle of wine and this neon sign is sure to light your way to cozy comfort. $40 value.
Starting bid
Get a refreshing Spring facial and max out your skin care routine with this gift basket from Advanced Skin & Body Spa. Includes Korean skincare facemask, restoring eye mask, makeup remover cloth, & weighted eye mask. Value $165.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!