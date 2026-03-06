Mr. Williams Goes Wild!

We are opening up ONLY TEN coveted VIP Reception spots to help us raise an additional $1,000 for SALT Performing Arts.





ONLY TEN SPOTS! No more will be added. Mr. Williams wanted to open up a few more so that he can meet YOU face to face at our Champagne and Dessert VIP Reception following the performance.





DO NOT HESITATE! Our VIP tickets last time sold out in 12 hours.





In addition to an invitation to our VIP Reception, uou will also receive reserved seating for the performance.