Molalla River Middle School Parent Action Committee

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Molalla River Middle School Parent Action Committee

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MRMS PAC Theater Rose and Bouquet Sale 2026

Single Rose - June 4th item
Single Rose - June 4th
$2.50

Single- stem roses (theater style). You may purchase mutlitple for your thespian - $2.00 per stem. Please note the performance date - Thursday, June 4th or Friday, June 5th.

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Single Rose - June 5th item
Single Rose - June 5th
$2.50

Single- stem roses (theater style). You may purchase mutlitple for your thespian - $2.00 per stem. Please note the performance date - Thursday, June 4th or Friday, June 5th.

0
Small Seasonal Bouquet - June 4th item
Small Seasonal Bouquet - June 4th
$13

A small bouquet made from seasonal flowers (the picture is for context only). Please note the performance date - Thursday, June 4th or Friday, June 5th.

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Small Seasonal Bouquet - June 5th item
Small Seasonal Bouquet - June 5th
$13

A small bouquet made from seasonal flowers (the picture is for context only). Please note the performance date - Thursday, June 4th or Friday, June 5th.

0
Large Seasonal Bouquet - June 4th item
Large Seasonal Bouquet - June 4th
$19

A large bouquet made from seasonal flowers (the picture is for context only). Please note the performance date - Thursday, June 4th or Friday, June 5th.

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Large Seasonal Bouquet - June 5th item
Large Seasonal Bouquet - June 5th
$19

A large bouquet made from seasonal flowers (the picture is for context only). Please note the performance date - Thursday, June 4th or Friday, June 5th.

0
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