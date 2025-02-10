Art in the Heart

Art in the Heart

Mr.Rusto Fest Grafitti Artist 2025

8321 Jensen Dr.

Grafitti Artist
Free
We are inviting graffiti artists to paint live at Art in the Heart on March 29, giving the community an opportunity to witness the creative process in action, engage with artists, and celebrate the power of public art. We will notify you if you are selected.

