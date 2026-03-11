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About this event
Don your finest hat, press your best frock, and join us for an afternoon of exquisite tea, glorious florals, and the very good work of putting books into the hands of children who need them most. One seat. One cup. Quite a lot of impact. Includes: 1 reserved seat at Mrs. Brown's Tea Party
A gathering of proper proportion. Ten seats, ten teacups, and ten people who clearly have their priorities in splendid order. Reserve a full table for your dearest friends, cherished colleagues, or anyone who appreciates a good cause served alongside a good scone. We do so love a well-attended table. Includes: 8 reserved seats · Best value for groups & organizations
For those with a flair for florals and a fond appreciation to support literacy.
At this level, your generosity provides two children with a full week of meals — breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks, naturally — plus insurance and transportation for our REALSTREAM Summer Experience.
Includes: 2 seats · Company logo in event program · Special mention on social media · Exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM
For the distinguished patron who understands that the finest things in life — a well-steeped pot of tea, a garden in full bloom, a child who has just learned to read — are worth investing in properly. Your extraordinary generosity plants four Little Free Libraries®, fully installed, across the streets and neighborhoods of Lynn — bringing an entire community's worth of books directly to the doorsteps of those who need them most.
Includes: 6 seats · Prominent logo placement · Speaking opportunity at the event · Dedicated social media post · Exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM
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