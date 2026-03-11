The REAL Program, Inc.

Hosted by

The REAL Program, Inc.

About this event

Mrs. Brown's Tea Party

705 Hale St

Beverly, MA 01915, USA

Individual Seat
$80

Don your finest hat, press your best frock, and join us for an afternoon of exquisite tea, glorious florals, and the very good work of putting books into the hands of children who need them most. One seat. One cup. Quite a lot of impact. Includes: 1 reserved seat at Mrs. Brown's Tea Party

Full table (8 Seats)
$640

A gathering of proper proportion. Ten seats, ten teacups, and ten people who clearly have their priorities in splendid order. Reserve a full table for your dearest friends, cherished colleagues, or anyone who appreciates a good cause served alongside a good scone. We do so love a well-attended table. Includes: 8 reserved seats · Best value for groups & organizations

The Garden Party Package
$350

For those with a flair for florals and a fond appreciation to support literacy.


At this level, your generosity provides two children with a full week of meals — breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks, naturally — plus insurance and transportation for our REALSTREAM Summer Experience.


Includes: 2 seats · Company logo in event program · Special mention on social media · Exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM

The Rose Garden Package
$1,000

For the distinguished patron who understands that the finest things in life — a well-steeped pot of tea, a garden in full bloom, a child who has just learned to read — are worth investing in properly. Your extraordinary generosity plants four Little Free Libraries®, fully installed, across the streets and neighborhoods of Lynn — bringing an entire community's worth of books directly to the doorsteps of those who need them most.


Includes: 6 seats · Prominent logo placement · Speaking opportunity at the event · Dedicated social media post · Exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM

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