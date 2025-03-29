Mrs. Heh 1st Grade Lunch

$20

Each winner is invited to join the 1st and 2nd grade teachers in the teacher's lounge for a pizza lunch! This luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 during their lunch period, and drinks will also be provided. *Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 1st or 2nd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.

