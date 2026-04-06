Mrs. Martin Spring Drop in Electives 2026

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About this event
Ages: 4-8
Teacher: Melissa Martin
Young learners will explore the different animal groups with their favorite stuffed animals by their sides! Please bring your favorite stuffie to class each week and be ready to embark on an exciting weekly animal adventure with us! 🐘🦋🐒
Please bring a water bottle to class each week. A small snack will be provided.
Ages:4-8
Teacher: Melissa Martin
This friendly class will provide your young learner with a fun educational experience centering on spring-themed books, songs, games, and crafts. I hope your child can come and grow with us! 🌷🌷🌷
Please bring a water bottle each week. A small snack will be provided.
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