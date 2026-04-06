LEAP INC

Hosted by

LEAP INC

About this event

Mrs. Martin Spring Drop in Electives 2026

APRIL 10 and 17 South Wild About Animals- Period 1 item
APRIL 10 and 17 South Wild About Animals- Period 1
$24

Ages: 4-8
Teacher: Melissa Martin

Young learners will explore the different animal groups with their favorite stuffed animals by their sides! Please bring your favorite stuffie to class each week and be ready to embark on an exciting weekly animal adventure with us! 🐘🦋🐒

Please bring a water bottle to class each week. A small snack will be provided.

APRIL 10 and 17 South Spring Storytime- Period 2 item
APRIL 10 and 17 South Spring Storytime- Period 2
$24

Ages:4-8

Teacher: Melissa Martin

This friendly class will provide your young learner with a fun educational experience centering on spring-themed books, songs, games, and crafts. I hope your child can come and grow with us! 🌷🌷🌷

Please bring a water bottle each week. A small snack will be provided.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!