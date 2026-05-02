MS 839 Spring 2026 AUCTION!

About This Collection

This collection has been specifically curated to introduce anyone, no matter their current skin condition, to holistic products that meet the skin’s basic needs in order to function well from the outside in. We developed these products to work synergistically to support our skin’s natural state of health without any artificial ingredients such as emulsifiers and preservatives.



To enjoy the benefits of returning your skin to its natural, most lovely state, be intentional in following our instructions—they may surprise you. It only takes a few drops to get the job done well. Used correctly, this set will last about 6 weeks.



Includes

Nourish & Replenish and Integrity Mineral Mist {Combine for your Moisture Duo}

No Evil {Double-Cleansing Oil}

Sow Your Wild Oats {Organic Grain Cleanser}

Herbal Steamer

Pore Refining Clay {Mask & Spot Treatment}

Cow Fart Juice {Herbal Remedy Oil)





Why Holistic?

Truly beautiful skin is not simply “under control”, but strong and vibrant. When we provide for its basic needs, our skin does all the work from the inside out. As our first line of defense, it is crucial for our wellbeing that our skin has this agency. At Brooklyn Herborium, we don’t look at skin types or try to change them, but instead examine skin conditions and seek to discover the imbalance in a person’s skin-care or self-care habits.. Following a daily regimen that meets our skin’s basic needs and implementing pinpointed rituals to enhance how well our skin is functioning is the best way to break free from control cycles.



Handed Down

Our herbal wisdom is gleaned from thousands of years of human experience throughout worldwide traditions. These healing gifts from Mother Nature and the Wise Woman’s knowledge of how to make them usable to us have fortunately been passed from mothers to daughters throughout history. While popular society makes it difficult to recognize and remember the incredible resources we have inherited from our global ancestors, we embrace these traditional teachings. With them in mind, we create unique formulas with truly natural ingredients and holistic methods to meet the needs of today.



Made By Hand

We source the best ingredients available–organic, sustainably wild-crafted, and as close to home as possible. We get to know our supplier’s farms and practices. Our raw materials are prepared in small batches and handcrafted into these holistic skincare products at our workshop in Brooklyn. We use everything we make on ourselves and our families. As part of our practice, we energize our work by focusing on Gratitude, Compassion, and Generosity. Welcome to our family!



For best results, use within 1 year.

External use only.





Value: $123

Donor: Brooklyn Herborium