MS 839 Spring 2026 AUCTION!

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Starting bid
Enjoy an Upstate Winter Weekend Getaway with Hot Tub!
Experience this grand entertaining space with large deck and fire pit located in the town of Valatie. This spacious A-frame home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, has vaulted ceilings, an open concept living room and kitchen space, and lofted lounging area that overlooks the living space with a wood pellet stove. A hot tub and firepit are outside for you to enjoy. A fully finished walkout basement with TV and full bath. This home is the perfect retreat for you and your guests to escape and unwind. Explore local landmarks Van Alen House and Martin Van Buren National Historic Site, and enjoy local food and beverage at the Hudson Chatham Winery and the Brookview Station Winery.
Available for 3 days and 2 nights with specific dates to be agreed upon between the raffle winner and the homeowner. Limited to 8 guests, at least one of which is intended to be a family member/close friend of an MS839 student/family. Further details and instructions to be provided upon awarding of the raffle prize.
Value: $1,500
Donor: Louis Turgel
Starting bid
Sound Healing is branch of the meditative therapeutic arts meant to deepen experience, manifest creation, explore the mind, transform consciousness, and invoke healing. Sound works as a gateway in the meditative process, cutting through the thinking mind, and giving greater access to spaciousness and catharsis. Sound vibration, amplified by crystals, acts as outstanding conduit for relaxation, physical healing, emotional clearing and spiritual connection. Similar to radio waves which can be heard but not seen, when it comes to energy, most of us can’t see it, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t working. As practitioners, we merely can invite healing to flow through us in any way that is appropriate for you for where you are. You may find that as we hold a coherent space for you, heavy energy can begin to dissipate and light shine on shadow.
Sessions are 75 minutes and offered by appointment at our Windsor Terrace location.
Contact [email protected] to schedule.
Value: $156
Donor: Brooklyn Herborium
Starting bid
Sound Healing is branch of the meditative therapeutic arts meant to deepen experience, manifest creation, explore the mind, transform consciousness, and invoke healing. Sound works as a gateway in the meditative process, cutting through the thinking mind, and giving greater access to spaciousness and catharsis. Sound vibration, amplified by crystals, acts as outstanding conduit for relaxation, physical healing, emotional clearing and spiritual connection. Similar to radio waves which can be heard but not seen, when it comes to energy, most of us can’t see it, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t working. As practitioners, we merely can invite healing to flow through us in any way that is appropriate for you for where you are. You may find that as we hold a coherent space for you, heavy energy can begin to dissipate and light shine on shadow.
Sessions are 75 minutes and offered by appointment at our Windsor Terrace location.
Contact [email protected] to schedule.
Value: $156
Donor: Brooklyn Herborium
Starting bid
Our Holistic Herbal products work in harmony with the natural processes of the skin. We have developed them to synergistically provide a method of getting all of the skin’s (topical) basic needs met without harmful preservatives, stabilizers, or fillers. This collection gives you an idea of the many things you can do with our goods so that you can begin to enjoy the benefits of returning your skin to its loveliest, most natural state.
Vita-C 10 Minute Dry Serum Ritual
This powerfully clearing dry serum combines the amino acid matrix of Silk with the potent minerals of Pearls to strengthen the structural integrity of the skin, encouraging the production of collagen and other necessary metabolic functions. Wild Cranberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Apple, and Rosehip gently remind cells to behave their best, resulting in radiant, clear skin.
Vita-C 10 Day Wild Berry Treatment
For improving the texture of mature, dry, oily or sun-damaged skin. Wild Blueberry, Raspberry and Cranberry extracts create a natural alpha-hydroxy acid peel that works over time to reach problem areas under tough skin. Do not use this intensive treatment more than the recommended period. Never use over sun-burned skin or open sores.
Vita-C Brightening Botanical Mist
This aromatic combination of Tulsi, Rose and Lemon Verbena hydrosols has been remineralized with our unique methods to provide harmonious hydration to the skin’s natural barrier. In the face of inflammation, dryness, and stagnation, its tonifying properties are unparalleled. In addition, its spiritual benefit is
Vita-C Nightly Cleanser
This non-foaming, cream cleanser gently washes away dirt and make-up, while the natural lactic acid from organic milk sloughs off cellular debris. The addition of healing, humectant honey and occlusive rose, aloe and coconut oil supports the skin’s natural protective barriers; hydro-lipid and biome. Harmony is complete with the power of traditional herbs tulsi and vetiver.
Vita-C Daily Hydration Cream
This unique and uplifting Daily Hydration Cream has been formulated with natural ingredients that have been known to assist the skin in maintaining hydration throughout the day while providing essential vitamin power from wild berries. Light in feel, it penetrates the skin, leaving no residue, while providing a protective layer. It is part of our Advanced Skin Care line, which provides a gentle path away from harsh, controlling skin care products towards a more natural and radiant future.
For best results, use within 2 years.
External use only.
Value: $246
Donor: Brooklyn Herborium
Starting bid
About This Collection
This collection has been specifically curated to introduce anyone, no matter their current skin condition, to holistic products that meet the skin’s basic needs in order to function well from the outside in. We developed these products to work synergistically to support our skin’s natural state of health without any artificial ingredients such as emulsifiers and preservatives.
To enjoy the benefits of returning your skin to its natural, most lovely state, be intentional in following our instructions—they may surprise you. It only takes a few drops to get the job done well. Used correctly, this set will last about 6 weeks.
Includes
Nourish & Replenish and Integrity Mineral Mist {Combine for your Moisture Duo}
No Evil {Double-Cleansing Oil}
Sow Your Wild Oats {Organic Grain Cleanser}
Herbal Steamer
Pore Refining Clay {Mask & Spot Treatment}
Cow Fart Juice {Herbal Remedy Oil)
Why Holistic?
Truly beautiful skin is not simply “under control”, but strong and vibrant. When we provide for its basic needs, our skin does all the work from the inside out. As our first line of defense, it is crucial for our wellbeing that our skin has this agency. At Brooklyn Herborium, we don’t look at skin types or try to change them, but instead examine skin conditions and seek to discover the imbalance in a person’s skin-care or self-care habits.. Following a daily regimen that meets our skin’s basic needs and implementing pinpointed rituals to enhance how well our skin is functioning is the best way to break free from control cycles.
Handed Down
Our herbal wisdom is gleaned from thousands of years of human experience throughout worldwide traditions. These healing gifts from Mother Nature and the Wise Woman’s knowledge of how to make them usable to us have fortunately been passed from mothers to daughters throughout history. While popular society makes it difficult to recognize and remember the incredible resources we have inherited from our global ancestors, we embrace these traditional teachings. With them in mind, we create unique formulas with truly natural ingredients and holistic methods to meet the needs of today.
Made By Hand
We source the best ingredients available–organic, sustainably wild-crafted, and as close to home as possible. We get to know our supplier’s farms and practices. Our raw materials are prepared in small batches and handcrafted into these holistic skincare products at our workshop in Brooklyn. We use everything we make on ourselves and our families. As part of our practice, we energize our work by focusing on Gratitude, Compassion, and Generosity. Welcome to our family!
For best results, use within 1 year.
External use only.
Value: $123
Donor: Brooklyn Herborium
Starting bid
Brooklyn Herborium’s Functional Facials are specifically tailored to your skin’s needs in order to support the skin in its quest to function at optimal vibrancy. Functional Facials, as a cornerstone of your personal skin care, can help to resist and reset the effects of time, stress, and environmental factors. In addition, consistent meetings with your Holistic Skin Care Specialist will give you the support you need to continue along your healing journey and keep your skin functioning optimally.
A Functional Facial includes:
• Holistic consultation with analysis
• Cleansing
• Steaming with herbs (as appropriate)
• Manual removal of debris (extractions, including milia as appropriate)
• Customized, hand-blended treatment mask
• Treatment massage to promote overall vitality (Facial Point Stimulation & Lymphatic Drainage)
Sessions are 75 minutes and offered by appointment at our Windsor Terrace location. Contact [email protected] to schedule.
Value: $266
Donor: Brooklyn Herborium
Starting bid
Do you have a budding rock star in your life? Help them on their way to stardom with four private lessons on an instrument of their choice - guitar, bass, keys, vocals or drums.
With over 400 schools and 65,000 students worldwide, School of Rock knows how to make incredible musicians. Whether you're an absolute beginner or a budding rockstar, School of Rock students will achieve the next level of musical proficiency. How? Our patented performance-based education system, the School of Rock Method™ includes individual lessons, group rehearsals, and live performances, all with the goal of getting our students on stage performing in a real rock show at a real rock venue.
Student must be over 8 years old. Contact [email protected] to schedule sessions. Expires May 1, 2027.
Value: $375
Donor: School of Rock, Brooklyn
Starting bid
Every night, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen brings you lively conversations about everything in the world of entertainment, politics, and pop culture, and now you can join the fun.
With these two tickets, you and your guest get to be part of the extremely select and lucky few to snag a seat in the infamous New York City "Bravo Clubhouse" which only seats about 15 to 20 people per show. Because the capacity is so tight, tickets are generally not available to the general public through a standard online box office.
Audience members are typically required to be at least 21 years old.
Value:
Donor: Julia Cassidy
Starting bid
Cutting edge hair design in the heart of Brooklyn!
At Tangled NYC, we have a vision of marrying your dream hair with your day-to-day lifestyle. With stylists well-established in the neighborhood for more than a decade and now located in the heart of Windsor Terrace, our goal is for you to not only leave with the hair of your dreams, but to educate you on how to maintain that amazing hair on your own in between appointments.
We understand how deeply personal our relationship with our hair can be, and we believe in fundamentally educating ourselves and our clients to sustain the look long after you’ve left the chair.
We know your hair is a representation of you, and also a representation of us. Let’s work together to customize the look you’ve always wanted to see in the mirror!
Value: $100
Donor: Tangled NYC
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!