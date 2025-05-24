MS 839 Spring 2025 AUCTION!

MS 839 PTA, Inc.

VIP pass for 4 people to Bronx Brewery
$40

Starting bid

Spend a summer evening at Bronx Brewery with three of your friends! This VIP pass can be applied to both food and drink at either of the two Bronx Brewery locations - in the Bronx or at Hudson Yards.

At The Bronx Brewery, we believe in the unifying power of beer and its ability to foster community. Our mission revolves around the core principles of Community, Creativity, and Inclusivity, and we strive to create a vibrant culture that celebrates the rich creativity of our home borough and the entire NYC scene. Join us on a journey of inspiration, unity, and positive change, whether at our Bronx or Hudson Yards locations, and connect with us @TheBronxBrewery on social media to learn more.

Value: $150

Donor: Bronx Brewery

https://thebronxbrewery.com/
Summer of Relaxation Basket
$30

Starting bid

Relax and unwind this summer courtesy of a selection of "me" time items - pour yourself a glass of wine, light a candle and settle in with a puzzle or color your stress away...the choice is yours!

Basket includes a bottle of Prisma Rosé 2024 and a bottle of Stringtown Pinot Noir 2022, a 500-piece and 1000-piece puzzle, two Yankee Candle Signature Small Tumblers - Pink Sands and Midsummer's Night, an adult relaxation coloring book and colored pencils

Value: $125

Donor: The McGowan Family
Signed Lithograph by Artist Shantell Martin
$200

Starting bid

Own a signed lithograph by Shantell Martin of her work Three. Dated 2015, this print is from an edition of 44 plus 8 artist's proofs (#44/44) and is framed and ready to hang in your home.

Shantell Martin is a British-born philosopher, visual artist and cultural facilitator best known for her large-scale, black-and-white drawings. She performs many of her drawings for a live audience.

Born in London, Martin lives and works in Los Angeles and New York. Along with exhibitions and commissions for museums and galleries, Martin frequently works on international commercial projects, both private and public.

Visit ShantellMartin.art for more information.

Value: $750

Donor: Shantell Martin
Upstate Winter Weekend Getaway for 8
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy an Upstate Winter Weekend Getaway with Hot Tub!

Experience this grand entertaining space with large deck and fire pit located in the town of Valatie. This spacious A-frame home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, has vaulted ceilings, an open concept living room and kitchen space, and lofted lounging area that overlooks the living space with a wood pellet stove. A hot tub and firepit are outside for you to enjoy. A fully finished walkout basement with TV and full bath. This home is the perfect retreat for you and your guests to escape and unwind. Explore local landmarks Van Alen House and Martin Van Buren National Historic Site, and enjoy local food and beverage at the Hudson Chatham Winery and the Brookview Station Winery.

Available January 5-March 29 for 3 days and 2 nights with specific dates to be agreed upon between the raffle winner and the homeowner. Limited to 8 guests, at least one of which is intended to be a family member/close friend of an MS839 student/family. Further details and instructions to be provided upon awarding of the raffle prize.

Value: $1,500

Donor: Louis Turgel
90-Minute Interior Design Consultation with Claudia Tejeda
$75

Starting bid

90-Minute Interior Design Consultation with Certified Interior Designer Claudia Tejeda of Claudia Giselle Design — a boutique studio known for personalized, smart design solutions.

This session can take place:

• In person (Brooklyn or Manhattan only), or

• Via Zoom (available anywhere in the world)

During your 90-minute session, we’ll discuss your design goals, review your space, and provide expert guidance tailored to your needs — whether you’re refreshing a room, starting from scratch, or simply seeking a professional opinion.

Claudia Tejeda is a Brooklyn-based Certified Interior Designer and Educator with over 20 years of experience designing luxury residential and hospitality interiors around the world. She is the founder of Claudia Giselle Design, a boutique interior design studio known for its refined, personalized approach and wellness-forward, livable spaces.

https://claudiagiselle.com/

Value: $450

Donor: Claudia Tejeda
Banff National Park - Signed Photography by David Macaluso
$50

Starting bid

Add this beautiful vista to your home decor! A stunning 12 x 8 inch print of Banff National Park, signed by the photographer David Macaluso.

Value: Priceless!

Donor: Claudia Tejeda
54kibo Beaded Ostrich Egg Handmade in Cameroon
$35

Starting bid

The Beaded Ostrich Egg is a stunning decorative object for shelves that adds dimension and meaning. The ostrich egg, roughly 24 times the size of that of a hen, has represented prosperity and good fortune in many cultures for centuries. This oval-shaped decorative object for shelves accents existing home decor on an entryway runner table. Choose from Silver, Green, Orange or White. Comes with a stand made out of brass and horn. Handmade in Cameroon Measurements: H10'' x W5''

As seen in Architectural Digest, Forbes, Essence, Business of Home and more, 54kibo is a leading retailer of modern handcrafted decor from Africa's 54 countries including statement light fixtures, accent decor, modern area rugs, throw pillows, wall art, tableware and gifts.

https://54kibo.com/products/silver-beaded-decorated-ostrich-egg?_pos=3&_psq=egg&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Value: $148

Donor: 54kibo
The Chocolate Room's Signature 9" Chocolate Layer Cake
$25

Starting bid

Take home The Chocolate Room's signature 9" Chocolate Layer Cake described by O Magazine "A luscious and perfect three-layer blackout cake".

https://www.thechocolateroombrooklyn.com/

Value: $95

Donor: The Chocolate Room
$200 LORE Restaurant Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Take home this $200 Gift Card and enjoy an indulgent dinner at Brooklyn hot-spot LORE.

We think the Michelin Guide says it best:

"Welcoming with just the right amount of buzz, Lore embodies the perfect neighborhood spot—if your neighborhood happens to be sophisticated Park Slope. This unique corner storefront at the base of a residential building delivers creative Indian-infused and American fare made even more enjoyable thanks to warm service in an inviting setting.

Chef Jay Kumar's food is certainly the star, but the poetic cocktail list is worth more than a cursory glance. Enjoy a three-course menu or order à la carte to revel in smart, refined dishes like roasted butternut squash over babaghanoush, a signature fermented dosa with coconut, tomato and dal chutneys, and duck confit with Indian-spiced bean mash and tamarind sauce."

Value: $200

Donor: Lore Restaurant
One Week of WORLD EXPLORERS Summer Camp
$200

Starting bid

Give your child the gift of Exploration with a week of WORLD EXPLORERS Summer Camp!

WE believes that every child deserves an "Aha Moment" – that spark of discovery that ignites a lifelong passion. Enroll your child in our World Explorers Summer Camp Pad Discovery Stations summer camp, where imagination and exploration come alive!

Our engaging Explorer Pad Discovery Stations are designed to inspire creativity, build skills, and foster a love of learning through hands-on activities in the arts, sports, and sciences. Each week, campers will dive into exciting themes and complete a Weekly Highlight Project using our specially curated materials and resources.

And that’s not all! Each week we head out for a Weekly Water Adventure & Extreme Adventure Excursion to take our curiosity and creativity to the next level! Give your child a summer filled with unforgettable experiences and endless possibilities. Bid now to get a spot for your K-5th grader!

Camp Includes: -All meals & snacks -Two Outward Bound Off-Site Adventures -Daily outdoor activities & play time -Exposure to our Explorer Pad Discovery Stations including movie-making, cooking activities, animation, 3-D printing, sewing, sports, and art! -An Explorers Camp Kit - (backpack & camp apparel)

https://brooklyn.explorerkids.us/school-age-programs

Certificate valid until September 1, 2025

Value: $800

Donor: World Explorers
Signed NY Rangers Igor Shesterkin NHL Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Take home this official NY Rangers Jersey, signed by Goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin became the first goaltender in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game in which his team faced elimination, and the fifth goaltender with two assists in a single playoff game, as well as the first Rangers goaltender with at least two assists in any game since Mike Richter in 1992.

Comes with Certificate of Authenticity.

Value: $300

Donor: NHL
Brooklyn Herborium Sound Healing Therapy & Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

A collection of Holistic Skincare and Self Care goods made in Brooklyn NYC at Brooklyn Herborium including:
• A gift certificate to a Sound Healing Therapy Session (75 minutes)
• DMAE Timing Eye Gel
• Holistic Introduction Collection
• Oat & Honey Soap
• Overnight Dark Spot Treatment
• Fresh Air Home & Laundry Freshener
• Clean & Calm Hand Cream

Truly beautiful skin is not simply “under control,” but strong and vibrant. When we provide for its basic needs, our skin does all the work from the inside out. As our first line of defense, it is crucial for our wellbeing that our skin has this agency. At Brooklyn Herborium, we don’t look at skin types or try to change them, but instead examine skin conditions and seek to discover the imbalance in a person’s skin-care or self-care habits. Following a daily regimen that meets our skin’s basic needs and implementing pinpointed rituals to enhance how well our skin is functioning is the best way to break free from control cycles.

Sound Healing is branch of the meditative therapeutic arts meant to deepen experience, manifest creation, explore the mind, transform consciousness, and invoke healing. Sound works as a gateway in the meditative process, cutting through the thinking mind, and giving greater access to spaciousness and catharsis. Sound vibration, amplified by crystals, acts as outstanding conduit for relaxation, physical healing, emotional clearing and spiritual connection. Similar to radio waves which can be heard but not seen, when it comes to energy, most of us can’t see it, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t working. As practitioners, we merely can invite healing to flow through us in any way that is appropriate for you for where you are. You may find that as we hold a coherent space for you, heavy energy can begin to dissipate and light shine on shadow.

Sessions are 75 minutes and offered by appointment at our Windsor Terrace location.

Contact [email protected] to schedule.

Value: $333

Donor: Brooklyn Herborium
Sephora Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Experience the magic of Sephora with this basket full of goodies including an assortment of skincare and makeup products from your favorite brands plus a Sephora spa headband and keychain! Featuring products from Youth To The People, 54 Thrones, Fenty, ILIA, Supergoop, Tarte, Amika and LANEIGE.

Value: $200+

Donor: Nanette Nunu
Netflix Goodie Bag
$50

Starting bid

Show your love for Netflix with this selection of merch from everyone's favorite streaming service! From cozy comforts to conversation starters, these Netflix-inspired gifts go beyond the screen and into real life.

Includes taupe-on-taupe embroidered logo crewneck sweatshirt (L), black-on-black glitter logo women's cut t-shirt (M), red-on-black embroidered "Skip Intro" logo baseball cap; red-on-black logo PopSocket; periwinkle Fellow Carter Cold 16 oz insulated travel tumbler with spill resistant straw lid; and a black logo on black and natural canvas tote bag; packaged in Netflix gift bag with branded tissue (
Value: $150

Donor: Netflix
Two tickets to see Common at City Winery July 23rd!
$75

Starting bid

You and a friend are invited to join us for an unforgettable evening as Common takes the stage in celebration of his receiving the Third Annual Belafonte Fellow Award. This prestigious honor recognizes Common’s unwavering commitment to social justice and the arts.

The event will be hosted by The Action Lab at New York City’s premier concert venue, City Winery on July 23, 2025.

Don’t miss this inspiring night of music, community, and celebration!

Value: $210+

Donor: The Action Lab
INSA Karaoke Party for 12!
$50

Starting bid

Get Ready to Sing Your Hearts Out!!! You and 11 of your closest friends will enjoy 2 hours of Karaoke in a small room on Weds, Thursday or Sunday! (room seats up to 12 guests)

Value: $160

Donor: INSA - https://www.insabrooklyn.com/
Two Weekend Day Passes to Brooklyn Bathhouse
$40

Starting bid

Each pass is goood for one 4-hour use of the amenities.

SPA POOLS: Experience our spa’s hot soak, cold plunge, and neutral pool to ease muscle pain and reduce inflammation.

SAUNAS: A temperate wet sauna and a Finnish dry Sauna offer two varieties of heat and humidity for your recovery.

STEAM ROOM: Relax in our spa steam room—detoxify, clear your mind, and soothe your body in pure heat.

Weekend passes good Fri 3:30 and after. Sat, & Sun All Day Massage services and meals not included.

Value: $130

Donor: Brooklyn Bathhouse

https://www.brooklynbathhouse.nyc/
$100 Shenanigans Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Grab some friends and grab some drinks at Shenanigans Irish Pub! Catch a Buffalo Bills game with fellow fans, come for karaoke or trivia night, or spend a summer evening in the backyard.

Value: $100

Donor: Shenanigans

https://www.instagram.com/shenaniganspubbk/?hl=en
$100 Granru Market | Vintage + Essentials + Local Designers
$30

Starting bid

Bid on this $100 gift card, then pop into Granru Market for "daily vintage replenishments," upcycled pieces and essentials as well as candles, jewelry and small batch finds by local designers. They even have Buy One Get One Free on all vintage clothes on Mondays!

"Inspired by the retail background and entrepreneurial spirit of our grandfather Granru, our store aims to promote local businesses, support your individual style and give back to the communities we love."

Value: $100

Donor: Granru Market

https://www.instagram.com/granrumarket
Fitbit Charge 6
$50

Starting bid

Give your routine a boost with Fitbit Charge 6 the only fitness tracker with Google built in. Charge 6 has your essentials—like YouTube Music, Google Maps and Google Wallet—plus the fitness tools you need to crush your goals. From staying motivated and tracking your daily progress to tuning in and taking care, running your day and your routine has never been easier.

Winner chooses color.

Value: $160

Donor: Alex Wright/Google
Four pairs of KNC Clay earrings
$50

Starting bid

Channel your power with these beautiful hand-made in Brooklyn earrings!

Value: $180

Donor: KNC Clay

https://www.instagram.com/kncclay/?hl=en
$150 Move Run Play fitness class gift certificate
$40

Starting bid

Move. Run. Play. provides coaching and training for adults of all ages and fitness levels. They offer outdoor workouts, beginner running and walking groups in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, and customizable personal training.

We help busy "super-women" prioritize themselves, rediscover their inner athlete, and move like a kid does—with joy, energy, and freedom—through outdoor, non-competitive, group workouts that focus on FUN.

Choose from Walk/Run, Run or Cardio/Strength classes. Check the website for details.

Value: $150

Donor: Move.Run.Play./Jen Clarke

https://www.moverunplay.com/
Black "I'm not Hollywood I'm Brooklyn" Sweatshirt
$25

Starting bid

Show your Brooklyn pride with this black with black and white text "I'm not Hollywood I'm Brooklyn" sweatshirt!

Drawing inspiration from the diverse and vibrant borough of Brooklyn, this sweatshirt embodies its gritty spirit and resilient energy. Just like Brooklyn, it is versatile, tough, and unapologetically authentic. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this sweatshirt is your go-to for adding a touch of Brooklyn grit to any outfit. Command attention and embrace your authentic self with this bold statement piece that pays homage to the iconic borough.

Size XL

Value: $70

Donor: Granru
Fort Hamilton Distillery Tour & Bottle of Single Barrel Rye
$95

Starting bid

Place a bid for an exclusive chance to enjoy a private tour of Fort Hamilton Distillery with a group of up to 12 people on the Revolutionary Spirits Tour. Throughout the experience, you will explore the distillery's rich history, gain access to its inner sanctum, particpate in a guided tasting session featuring gin, whiskeys and maple syrup and create a personalized bottle for the winner of the tour to take home. Upon arrival, your group will be warmly welcomed to embark on this spirited adventure!

Value: $400

Donor: Fort Hamilton Distillery

https://www.forthamilton.com/
$110 Brooklyn Granary & Mill Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Brooklyn Granary & Mill (BGM) was started to bring stone milled whole grains grown on regional regenerative farms to New Yorkers. BGM is founded on the ideas that flour is even better when it is grown in a way that makes the soil better, that better bread comes from fresh stone milled whole grain flour, and that more access points are needed to bring regional grains to bakeries, restaurants, and individuals in New York City.

BGM's owner, Patrick Shaw-Kitch, has worked in the food industry for 20 years and spent nearly 5 years stone milling whole grain flours and baking with them as the head baker at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. There he worked with amazing farmers and grains from the Northeast and Mid Atlantic and was motivated to broaden the market for these products and stone milling.

BGM mills all of the grain it sources with two 40" stone mills made by New American Stone Mills, a company based in Vermont who builds stone mills using Vermont granite.

In addition to sourcing, milling, and selling whole grains from regional farms, Brooklyn Granary & Mill tests the many different varieties of grains available in order to better understand and communicate the properties of the various flours it sells to customers.

BGM also extends its knowledge to customers as a consultant to help develop custom recipes, improve existing recipes, and create or improve systems and operations.

The Brooklyn Granary & Mill Bakery sells bread, pastries, and flour directly to individual customers. Come visit us and treat yourself a selection of delicious bread and baked goods to take home with this gift card.

Value: $110

Donor: Brooklyn Granary & Mill

https://brooklyngranaryandmill.com/
Mystery Wine Bundle #1
$40

Starting bid

Planning a party or just celebrating making it Planning a party or just celebrating making it through another week - bid on this grab bag of wine and live it up!

Bundle includes five bottles of wine.

Value: $100-150

Donors: Big Nose, Full Body; Juice Box; Slope Cellars
Mystery Wine Bundle #2
$40

Starting bid

Planning a party or just celebrating making it through another week - bid on this grab bag of wine and live it up!

Bundle includes five bottles of wine.

Value: $100-150

Donors: Big Nose, Full Body; Juice Box; Slope Cellars
$100 Rosemary's West Village Gift Certicate
$30

Starting bid

Established in 2012, Rosemary's flagship restaurant in the West Village stands as a beloved staple of the community. Delight in our seasonal and sustainable Italian menu, highlighting produce sourced from our rooftop garden, alongside our signature fresh pasta, crafted in-house. Located in the heart of Manhattan's iconic West Village dining scene, we extend a warm invitation to experience our rooftop garden upstairs, where you can enjoy the view of Jefferson Clock Tower and Jefferson Market Garden.

Value: $100

Donor: Rosemary's West Village

https://www.rosemarysnyc.com/location/rosemarys-west-village/
5-Class Pure Barre Park Slope Gift Certificate
$70

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in the Pure Barre Experience with this 5 Class Pack and explore the benefits of our low-impact, high-intensity workout. Target every major muscle group in 50 minutes or less in a safe, low-impact manner through controlled, purposeful movements.

Value: $210

Donor: Pure Barre

