MS 839 Spring 2025 AUCTION!

Brooklyn Granary & Mill (BGM) was started to bring stone milled whole grains grown on regional regenerative farms to New Yorkers. BGM is founded on the ideas that flour is even better when it is grown in a way that makes the soil better, that better bread comes from fresh stone milled whole grain flour, and that more access points are needed to bring regional grains to bakeries, restaurants, and individuals in New York City.



BGM's owner, Patrick Shaw-Kitch, has worked in the food industry for 20 years and spent nearly 5 years stone milling whole grain flours and baking with them as the head baker at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. There he worked with amazing farmers and grains from the Northeast and Mid Atlantic and was motivated to broaden the market for these products and stone milling.



BGM mills all of the grain it sources with two 40" stone mills made by New American Stone Mills, a company based in Vermont who builds stone mills using Vermont granite.



In addition to sourcing, milling, and selling whole grains from regional farms, Brooklyn Granary & Mill tests the many different varieties of grains available in order to better understand and communicate the properties of the various flours it sells to customers.



BGM also extends its knowledge to customers as a consultant to help develop custom recipes, improve existing recipes, and create or improve systems and operations.



The Brooklyn Granary & Mill Bakery sells bread, pastries, and flour directly to individual customers. Come visit us and treat yourself a selection of delicious bread and baked goods to take home with this gift card.



Value: $110



Donor: Brooklyn Granary & Mill



https://brooklyngranaryandmill.com/

Brooklyn Granary & Mill (BGM) was started to bring stone milled whole grains grown on regional regenerative farms to New Yorkers. BGM is founded on the ideas that flour is even better when it is grown in a way that makes the soil better, that better bread comes from fresh stone milled whole grain flour, and that more access points are needed to bring regional grains to bakeries, restaurants, and individuals in New York City.



BGM's owner, Patrick Shaw-Kitch, has worked in the food industry for 20 years and spent nearly 5 years stone milling whole grain flours and baking with them as the head baker at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. There he worked with amazing farmers and grains from the Northeast and Mid Atlantic and was motivated to broaden the market for these products and stone milling.



BGM mills all of the grain it sources with two 40" stone mills made by New American Stone Mills, a company based in Vermont who builds stone mills using Vermont granite.



In addition to sourcing, milling, and selling whole grains from regional farms, Brooklyn Granary & Mill tests the many different varieties of grains available in order to better understand and communicate the properties of the various flours it sells to customers.



BGM also extends its knowledge to customers as a consultant to help develop custom recipes, improve existing recipes, and create or improve systems and operations.



The Brooklyn Granary & Mill Bakery sells bread, pastries, and flour directly to individual customers. Come visit us and treat yourself a selection of delicious bread and baked goods to take home with this gift card.



Value: $110



Donor: Brooklyn Granary & Mill



https://brooklyngranaryandmill.com/

More details...