MS 839 Spring 2025 AUCTION!

A collection of Holistic Skincare and Self Care goods made in Brooklyn NYC at Brooklyn Herborium including:
• A gift certificate to a Sound Healing Therapy Session (75 minutes)
• DMAE Timing Eye Gel
• Holistic Introduction Collection
• Oat & Honey Soap
• Overnight Dark Spot Treatment
• Fresh Air Home & Laundry Freshener
• Clean & Calm Hand Cream
Truly beautiful skin is not simply “under control,” but strong and vibrant. When we provide for its basic needs, our skin does all the work from the inside out. As our first line of defense, it is crucial for our wellbeing that our skin has this agency. At Brooklyn Herborium, we don’t look at skin types or try to change them, but instead examine skin conditions and seek to discover the imbalance in a person’s skin-care or self-care habits. Following a daily regimen that meets our skin’s basic needs and implementing pinpointed rituals to enhance how well our skin is functioning is the best way to break free from control cycles.
Sound Healing is branch of the meditative therapeutic arts meant to deepen experience, manifest creation, explore the mind, transform consciousness, and invoke healing. Sound works as a gateway in the meditative process, cutting through the thinking mind, and giving greater access to spaciousness and catharsis. Sound vibration, amplified by crystals, acts as outstanding conduit for relaxation, physical healing, emotional clearing and spiritual connection. Similar to radio waves which can be heard but not seen, when it comes to energy, most of us can’t see it, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t working. As practitioners, we merely can invite healing to flow through us in any way that is appropriate for you for where you are. You may find that as we hold a coherent space for you, heavy energy can begin to dissipate and light shine on shadow.
Sessions are 75 minutes and offered by appointment at our Windsor Terrace location.
Contact [email protected]
to schedule.
Value: $333
Donor: Brooklyn Herborium
A collection of Holistic Skincare and Self Care goods made in Brooklyn NYC at Brooklyn Herborium including:
• A gift certificate to a Sound Healing Therapy Session (75 minutes)
• DMAE Timing Eye Gel
• Holistic Introduction Collection
• Oat & Honey Soap
• Overnight Dark Spot Treatment
• Fresh Air Home & Laundry Freshener
• Clean & Calm Hand Cream
Truly beautiful skin is not simply “under control,” but strong and vibrant. When we provide for its basic needs, our skin does all the work from the inside out. As our first line of defense, it is crucial for our wellbeing that our skin has this agency. At Brooklyn Herborium, we don’t look at skin types or try to change them, but instead examine skin conditions and seek to discover the imbalance in a person’s skin-care or self-care habits. Following a daily regimen that meets our skin’s basic needs and implementing pinpointed rituals to enhance how well our skin is functioning is the best way to break free from control cycles.
Sound Healing is branch of the meditative therapeutic arts meant to deepen experience, manifest creation, explore the mind, transform consciousness, and invoke healing. Sound works as a gateway in the meditative process, cutting through the thinking mind, and giving greater access to spaciousness and catharsis. Sound vibration, amplified by crystals, acts as outstanding conduit for relaxation, physical healing, emotional clearing and spiritual connection. Similar to radio waves which can be heard but not seen, when it comes to energy, most of us can’t see it, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t working. As practitioners, we merely can invite healing to flow through us in any way that is appropriate for you for where you are. You may find that as we hold a coherent space for you, heavy energy can begin to dissipate and light shine on shadow.
Sessions are 75 minutes and offered by appointment at our Windsor Terrace location.
Contact [email protected]
to schedule.
Value: $333
Donor: Brooklyn Herborium