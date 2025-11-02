Ms. Bluegrass Belle

Hosted by
About this event
Every dollar equals one vote — $1 = 1 vote!
Funds raised support the Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky Organization (60%) and help the winner travel during her reign (40%).
Every dollar equals one vote — $1 = 1 vote!
Funds raised support the Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky Organization (60%) and help the winner travel during her reign (40%).
Every dollar equals one vote — $1 = 1 vote!
Funds raised support the Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky Organization (60%) and help the winner travel during her reign (40%).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!