Covington Harper Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Covington Harper Elementary School PTO

About this event

Ms Elbourne's 3rd Grade Class

Nov. 1 (Purple)
$10

Fill the November 1st Square

Nov. 2 (Yellow)
$10

Fill the November 2nd Square

Nov. 3 (Orange)
$10

Fill the November 3rd Square

Nov. 4 (Orange)
$10

Fill the November 4th Square

Nov. 5 (Orange)
$10

Fill the November 5th Square

Nov. 6 (Red)
$10

Fill the November 6th Square

Nov. 7 (Red)
$10

Fill the November 7th Square

Nov. 8 (Purple)
$10

Fill the November 8th Square

Nov. 9 (Yellow)
$10

Fill the November 9th Square

Nov. 10 (Orange)
$10

Fill the November 10th Square

Nov. 11 (Orange)
$10

Fill the November 11th Square

Nov. 12 (Brown)
$10

Fill the November 12nd Square

Nov. 13 (Brown)
$10

Fill the November 13th Square

Nov. 14 (Brown)
$10

Fill the November 14th Square

Nov. 15 (Purple)
$10

Fill the November 15th Square

Nov. 16 (Yellow)
$10

Fill the November 16th Square

Nov. 17 (Beige)
$10

Fill the November 17th Square

Nov. 18 (Beige)
$10

Fill the November 18th Square

Nov. 19 (Beige)
$10

Fill the November 19th Square

Nov. 20 (Brown)
$10

Fill the November 20th Square

Nov. 21 (Brown)
$10

Fill the November 21st Square

Nov. 22 (Purple)
$10

Fill the November 22nd Square

Nov. 23 (Yellow)
$10

Fill the November 23rd Square

Nov. 24 (Green)
$10

Fill the November 24th Square

Nov. 25 (Green)
$10

Fill the November 25th Square

Nov. 26 (Green)
$10

Fill the November 26th Square

Nov. 27 (Green)
$10

Fill the November 27th Square

Nov. 28 (Green)
$10

Fill the November 28th Square

Nov. 29 (Purple)
$10

Fill the November 29th Square

Nov. 30 (Yellow)
$10

Fill the November 30th Square

Add a donation for Covington Harper Elementary School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!