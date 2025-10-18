Ms Lewis's 5th Grade Class

Fill the November 1st Square
Fill the November 2nd Square
Fill the November 3rd Square
Fill the November 4th Square
Fill the November 5th Square
Fill the November 6th Square
Fill the November 7th Square
Fill the November 8th Square
Fill the November 9th Square
Fill the November 10th Square
Fill the November 11th Square
Fill the November 12nd Square
Fill the November 13th Square
Fill the November 14th Square
Fill the November 15th Square
Fill the November 16th Square
Fill the November 17th Square
Fill the November 18th Square
Fill the November 19th Square
Fill the November 20th Square
Fill the November 21st Square
Fill the November 22nd Square
Fill the November 23rd Square
Fill the November 24th Square
Fill the November 25th Square
Fill the November 26th Square
Fill the November 27th Square
Fill the November 28th Square
Fill the November 29th Square
Fill the November 30th Square
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!