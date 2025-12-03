2025 Nutcracker Raffle for MMB

Hosted by
About this event
One (1) chance to win the Birthday Bash basket valued at $975!
6 chances of winning the Birthday Bash basket described above.
12 chances of winning the Birthday Bash basket described above.
One (1) chance to win the Outdoor Sportsman Basket valued at $895!
6 chances of winning the Outdoor Sportsman Basket described above.
12 chances of winning the Outdoor Sportsman Basket described above.
One (1) chance to win the Tween Treats Basket valued at $922!
6 chances of winning the Tween Treats basket described above.
12 chances of winning the Tween Treats basket described above.
One (1) chance to win the Spoiled at the Spa Basket valued at $640!
6 chances of winning the Spoiled at the Spa basket described above.
12 chances of winning the Spoiled at the Spa basket described above.
One (1) chance to win the Staycation basket valued at $700.
6 chances of winning the Staycation basket described above.
12 chances of winning the Staycation basket described above.
One (1) chance to win the Mahjong Madness Basket #6 valued at $565!
6 chances of winning the Mah Jong basket described above.
12 chances of winning the Mah Jong basket described above.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!