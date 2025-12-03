Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet

2025 Nutcracker Raffle for MMB

Basket #1 - 1 ticket item
Basket #1 - 1 ticket
$10

One (1) chance to win the Birthday Bash basket valued at $975!

  • All Hands Create Birthday Party for 10 children
  • Alpha Lit Marquee Numbers (2)
  • Make it Pop Balloon Garland
  • Birthday Cake from Sweet Sunshine Cakes
  • MDouglas Designs Custom Birthday Invitations (10) and Gift Tags (10)
  • Art Supplies


Basket #1 - 6 tickets
$50

6 chances of winning the Birthday Bash basket described above.

Basket #1 - 12 tickets
$100

12 chances of winning the Birthday Bash basket described above.

Basket #2 - 1 ticket item
Basket #2 - 1 ticket
$10

One (1) chance to win the Outdoor Sportsman Basket valued at $895!

  • Millennium G400 Ground Blind Chair from Van's Sporting Goods
  • Otterbox Cooler from Van's Sporting Goods
  • Mud Monsters Opening Day Tickets (4) with beanie and jersey - May 7, 2026
  • Buffalo Trace and Maker's Mark Whiskey from Josh Woodward Photography
  • Handmade soap, Christmas socks, screwdriver, and multitool from Impromptu.
Basket #2 - 6 tickets
$50

6 chances of winning the Outdoor Sportsman Basket described above.

Basket #2 - 12 tickets
$100

12 chances of winning the Outdoor Sportsman Basket described above.

Basket #3 - 1 ticket item
Basket #3 - 1 ticket
$10

One (1) chance to win the Tween Treats Basket valued at $922!

  • Make-up Lesson and Pre-Teen Facial from Belle Skincare + Cosmetics 
  • Nutcracker Slippers, Socks, & Christmas Trucker Hat
  • Musee Holiday Bath Bomb and Shower Steamers
  • Nutcracker PJs from Squared Girl
  • Mini Cosmetic Fridge with LED Make-up Mirror
  • Make-up Pouch and Travel Bag from Madison Marketplace
  • Gel Manicure and Pedicure from Local Nails and Pro Dip Salon, $100 giftcard
  • eNewton bracelet and earrings from Monkee's
  • Sephora $50 giftcard
  • Fusion Coffeehouse $30 giftcard
  • Castlewoods Nutrition $50 giftcard
  • 6 Tickets for The Southern Lights: immersive holiday experience with dazzling light displays, outdoor ice skating, cozy fire pits, and all the charm of a Southern night.
Basket #3 - 6 tickets
$50

6 chances of winning the Tween Treats basket described above.

Basket #3 - 12 tickets
$100

12 chances of winning the Tween Treats basket described above.

Basket #4 - 1 ticket item
Basket #4 - 1 ticket
$10

One (1) chance to win the Spoiled at the Spa Basket valued at $640!

  • Pure Skin Complete Spa Facial and Cleanse from Pure Skin by Whitney Harris
  • Eye Patches, Lip Mask, Vitamin C Serum from Pure Skin by Whitney Harris
  • Jade Roller, Patchology Masks and Patches, and Spa Headband Set from Hammond's Pharmacy and Gifts
  • Musee Bath Bombs, Shower Bombs, Salts, and More from Saver Express Pharmacy
  • Shampoo, Massage, and Blowout from Salon Honey - Heather Elman
  • Set of Spa Pajamas from Smitten Boutique
  • Spa Manicure and Pedicure giftcard from Soles Nail Spa and Brows
Basket #4 - 6 tickets
$50

6 chances of winning the Spoiled at the Spa basket described above.

Basket #4 - 12 tickets
$100

12 chances of winning the Spoiled at the Spa basket described above.

Basket #5 - 1 ticket item
Basket #5 - 1 ticket
$10

One (1) chance to win the Staycation basket valued at $700.

  • Brandon Amphitheater - 2 VIP Tickets from Community Bank for any concert this year
  • Sheraton Flowood: The Refuge Hotel & Conference Center, $200 Gift Card
  • 2 rounds of Golf at The Refuge
  • Taste Restaurant, $100 Gift Card
  • Amerigo Italian Restaurant, $50 Gift Card
  • Table 100 Restaurant, $50 Gift Card
  • Tote bag from Visit Mississippi 
  • Blue Thyme Books, $50 gift card
Basket #5 - 6 tickets
$50

6 chances of winning the Staycation basket described above.

Basket #5 - 12 tickets
$100

12 chances of winning the Staycation basket described above.

Basket #6 - 1 ticket item
Basket #6 - 1 ticket
$10

One (1) chance to win the Mahjong Madness Basket #6 valued at $565!

  • Nutcracker Themed Mahjong Tiles from Peace, Love, and Mahjong
  • Clear Acrylic Pushers from Peace, Love, and Mahjong
  • Christmas Themed Mahjong Mat from Peace, Love, and Mahjong
  • Card Table and 4 Chairs
  • Tile Bag, Card Bag, Rack Bag, and Carry All
  • Rechargeable Table Lamp
Basket #6 - 6 tickets
$50

6 chances of winning the Mah Jong basket described above.

Basket #6 - 12 tickets
$100

12 chances of winning the Mah Jong basket described above.

