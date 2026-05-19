MS MOVE Dad Cap Campaign

Classic fit. Everyday style. Purpose-driven impact.

Our signature Mississippi MOVE dad cap is designed for supporters who believe in community, culture, and collective action. Whether you're at an event, on campus, at the ballfield, or in the neighborhood, this cap represents movement.

Features:

Comfortable everyday wear

Embroidered Mississippi MOVE branding

Unisex design

Limited fundraiser release

100% chino cotton twill

Green Camo color is 35% chino cotton twill, 65% polyester

Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile

6 embroidered eyelets

3 ⅛” (7.6 cm) crown

Adjustable strap with antique buckle

Why It Matters:

Every purchase directly supports Mississippi MOVE’s programs and outreach efforts across Mississippi.