MS MOVE Dad Cap Campaign

Classic fit. Everyday style. Purpose-driven impact.
Our signature Mississippi MOVE dad cap is designed for supporters who believe in community, culture, and collective action. Whether you're at an event, on campus, at the ballfield, or in the neighborhood, this cap represents movement.
Features:
- Comfortable everyday wear
- Embroidered Mississippi MOVE branding
- Unisex design
- Limited fundraiser release
- 100% chino cotton twill
- Green Camo color is 35% chino cotton twill, 65% polyester
- Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile
- 6 embroidered eyelets
- 3 ⅛” (7.6 cm) crown
- Adjustable strap with antique buckle
Why It Matters:
Every purchase directly supports Mississippi MOVE’s programs and outreach efforts across Mississippi.
Classic fit. Everyday style. Purpose-driven impact.
Our signature Mississippi MOVE dad cap is designed for supporters who believe in community, culture, and collective action. Whether you're at an event, on campus, at the ballfield, or in the neighborhood, this cap represents movement.
Features:
- Comfortable everyday wear
- Embroidered Mississippi MOVE branding
- Unisex design
- Limited fundraiser release
- 100% chino cotton twill
- Green Camo color is 35% chino cotton twill, 65% polyester
- Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile
- 6 embroidered eyelets
- 3 ⅛” (7.6 cm) crown
- Adjustable strap with antique buckle
Why It Matters:
Every purchase directly supports Mississippi MOVE’s programs and outreach efforts across Mississippi.