MS MOVE, Inc.

Offered by

MS MOVE, Inc.

About this shop

MS MOVE Dad Cap Campaign

MS MOVE Classic Dad Hat item
MS MOVE Classic Dad Hat item
MS MOVE Classic Dad Hat item
MS MOVE Classic Dad Hat item
MS MOVE Classic Dad Hat item
MS MOVE Classic Dad Hat item
MS MOVE Classic Dad Hat item
MS MOVE Classic Dad Hat
$25

Classic fit. Everyday style. Purpose-driven impact.

Our signature Mississippi MOVE dad cap is designed for supporters who believe in community, culture, and collective action. Whether you're at an event, on campus, at the ballfield, or in the neighborhood, this cap represents movement.

Features:

  • Comfortable everyday wear
  • Embroidered Mississippi MOVE branding
  • Unisex design
  • Limited fundraiser release
  • 100% chino cotton twill
  • Green Camo color is 35% chino cotton twill, 65% polyester
  • Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile
  • 6 embroidered eyelets
  • 3 ⅛” (7.6 cm) crown
  • Adjustable strap with antique buckle

Why It Matters:

Every purchase directly supports Mississippi MOVE’s programs and outreach efforts across Mississippi.

Add a donation for MS MOVE, Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!