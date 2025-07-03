Mississippi NICA

Hosted by

Mississippi NICA

About this event

MS NICA Season 3 Leadership Retreat

370 Old Agency Rd

Ridgeland, MS 39157, USA

Saturday Seminars
$15

Saturday's Workshops and Discussions. Lunch will be provided

OTB 101
$25

Sunday's hands on skills class for new coaches. Required for coaching levels 2 and 3.

OTB 201
$25

Sunday's hands on skills class for coaches who have already taken OTB 101. This course is optional and is not a requirement for your coaching license, but it a progression of skills and it is FUN!

NICA 8 Hour First Aid and CPR
$75

Hands on, mountain bike specific, first aid and CPR course. Recommended for Level 2 and required for Level 3 coaches.

Add a donation for Mississippi NICA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!