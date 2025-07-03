MS NICA Season 3 Leadership Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
Saturday's Workshops and Discussions. Lunch will be provided
Sunday's hands on skills class for new coaches. Required for coaching levels 2 and 3.
Sunday's hands on skills class for coaches who have already taken OTB 101. This course is optional and is not a requirement for your coaching license, but it a progression of skills and it is FUN!
Hands on, mountain bike specific, first aid and CPR course. Recommended for Level 2 and required for Level 3 coaches.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!