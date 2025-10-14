Ms Wheelchair Kentucky Raffle Fundraiser 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Enter for your chance to win the world’s first and only retractable carry system for your wheelchair — the LapStacker!
🎟️ This ticket gives you one entry for the LapStacker drawing.
Enter for your chance to win the world’s first and only retractable carry system for your wheelchair — the LapStacker!
🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the LapStacker drawing.
Show your Cardinal pride! This UofL basket is filled with fan-favorite gear and goodies.
🎟️ This ticket gives you one entry for the UofL Basket drawing.
Show your Cardinal pride! This UofL basket is filled with fan-favorite gear and goodies.
🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the UofL Basket drawing.
Show your Cardinal pride! This UofL basket is filled with fan-favorite gear and goodies.
🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the UofL Basket drawing.
Go Big Blue! This UK basket is packed with Wildcat gear and treats.
🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the UK Basket drawing.
Indulge your sweet tooth with a delicious assortment of freshly baked cookies and brownies, lovingly made by Mama Breezy! Each basket features around two dozen cookies in a variety of flavors and a pan of rich, fudgy brownies — perfect for sharing or savoring on your own.
🎟️ This ticket gives you one entry for the Homemade Cookies & Brownies Basket
Indulge your sweet tooth with a delicious assortment of freshly baked cookies and brownies, lovingly made by Mama Breezy! Each basket features around two dozen cookies in a variety of flavors and a pan of rich, fudgy brownies — perfect for sharing or savoring on your own.
🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the Homemade Cookies & Brownies Basket drawing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!