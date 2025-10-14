Ms Wheelchair Kentucky Inc

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Ms Wheelchair Kentucky Inc

About this raffle

Ms Wheelchair Kentucky Raffle Fundraiser 2025

Lapstacker- Single Ticket
$5

Enter for your chance to win the world’s first and only retractable carry system for your wheelchair — the LapStacker!


🎟️ This ticket gives you one entry for the LapStacker drawing.


Lapstacker- Bundle Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Enter for your chance to win the world’s first and only retractable carry system for your wheelchair — the LapStacker!


🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the LapStacker drawing.


University of Louisville Swag Basket- Single Ticket
$5

Show your Cardinal pride! This UofL basket is filled with fan-favorite gear and goodies.


🎟️ This ticket gives you one entry for the UofL Basket drawing.


University of Louisville Swag Basket- Bundle Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Show your Cardinal pride! This UofL basket is filled with fan-favorite gear and goodies.


🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the UofL Basket drawing.


University of Kentucky Swag Basket- Single Ticket
$5

Show your Cardinal pride! This UofL basket is filled with fan-favorite gear and goodies.


🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the UofL Basket drawing.


University of Kentucky Swag Basket- Bundle Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Go Big Blue! This UK basket is packed with Wildcat gear and treats.


🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the UK Basket drawing.


Homemade Cookie/Brownie Basket - Single Ticket
$5

Indulge your sweet tooth with a delicious assortment of freshly baked cookies and brownies, lovingly made by Mama Breezy! Each basket features around two dozen cookies in a variety of flavors and a pan of rich, fudgy brownies — perfect for sharing or savoring on your own.


🎟️ This ticket gives you one entry for the Homemade Cookies & Brownies Basket 


Homemade Cookie/Brownie Basket - Bundle Ticket
$20

Indulge your sweet tooth with a delicious assortment of freshly baked cookies and brownies, lovingly made by Mama Breezy! Each basket features around two dozen cookies in a variety of flavors and a pan of rich, fudgy brownies — perfect for sharing or savoring on your own.


🎟️ This ticket gives you five entries for the Homemade Cookies & Brownies Basket drawing.


Add a donation for Ms Wheelchair Kentucky Inc

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