The Dane Foundation Inc

Offered by

The Dane Foundation Inc

About the memberships

Ms. Wheelchair USA ALL-STAR Entry Fee(s)

State/Regional Entry Fee
$200

No expiration

This is the entry fee for all state and regional contestants in the Ms. Wheelchair USA All-Star competition!

National Entry Fee Payment
$500

No expiration

This is the national contestant entry fee for the All-Star competition. This provides participation and costs for contestant and her chaperone at the national competition. This is different than our traditional Ms. Wheelchair USA competition.

State/Regional Entry Fee Contribution
$100

No expiration

This is a payment toward an All-Star state/regional contestant entry fee. The total fee is $200, any payment is appreciated.

National Entry Fee Payment
$100

No expiration

This is a payment toward the national All-Star contestant entry fee. The total fee is $500, any payment is appreciated.

Add a donation for The Dane Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!