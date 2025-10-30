The Dane Foundation Inc

Ms. Wheelchair USA Entry Fee(s)

State/Regional Entry Fee
$350

No expiration

This is the entry fee for all state and regional contestants in both the Teen and Ms. Wheelchair USA competitions.

National Entry Fee Payment
$1,500

No expiration

This is the national contestant entry fee. The total national fee is $1,500. This provides participation and costs for contestant and her chaperone at the national competition. This is the same amount for both the Teen and Ms. Wheelchair USA national contestants.

State/Regional Entry Fee Payment
$100

No expiration

This is a payment toward a state/regional contestant entry fee. The total fee is $350, any payment is appreciated.

National Entry Fee Payment
$100

No expiration

This is a payment toward the national contestant entry fee. The total fee is $1500, any payment is appreciated.

