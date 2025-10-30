Ms. Wheelchair USA Entry Fee(s)

Offered by
About the memberships
This is the entry fee for all state and regional contestants in both the Teen and Ms. Wheelchair USA competitions.
This is the national contestant entry fee. The total national fee is $1,500. This provides participation and costs for contestant and her chaperone at the national competition. This is the same amount for both the Teen and Ms. Wheelchair USA national contestants.
This is a payment toward a state/regional contestant entry fee. The total fee is $350, any payment is appreciated.
This is a payment toward the national contestant entry fee. The total fee is $1500, any payment is appreciated.
