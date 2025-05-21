2025 Ms. Wheelchair USA - Friday Night LIVE Preliminary Competition

This ticket is for one wheelchair seat. If you have anyone with you, their ticket purchase should be in one of the categories above matching your choice. (You choose w/c orchestra - other guest(s) choose orchestra) All seating is assigned

This ticket is for one wheelchair seat. If you have anyone with you, their ticket purchase should be in one of the categories above matching your choice. (You choose w/c orchestra - other guest(s) choose orchestra) All seating is assigned

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