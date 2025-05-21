2025 Ms. Wheelchair USA - Friday Night LIVE Preliminary Competition

First few rows of theatre; right, left and center stage seating. All seating is assigned.
First few rows of theatre; right, left and center stage seating. All seating is assigned.
Orchestra Seating - Group Ticket
$230
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This is a group ticket for 10 ticket minimum purchase. The tickets will be in Orchestra section in a group of seats either in a row or 1/2 one row 1/2 row directly behind. (Reflects a $10 discount) All seating is assigned.
This is a group ticket for 10 ticket minimum purchase. The tickets will be in Orchestra section in a group of seats either in a row or 1/2 one row 1/2 row directly behind. (Reflects a $10 discount) All seating is assigned.
General Seating-Individual Ticket
$20
All seating not in the front orchestra sections. Seating is center, right, and left of stage. All seating is assigned.
All seating not in the front orchestra sections. Seating is center, right, and left of stage. All seating is assigned.
Wheelchair Seating-Orchestra
$25
This ticket is for one wheelchair seat. If you have anyone with you, their ticket purchase should be in one of the categories above matching your choice. (You choose w/c orchestra - other guest(s) choose orchestra) All seating is assigned
This ticket is for one wheelchair seat. If you have anyone with you, their ticket purchase should be in one of the categories above matching your choice. (You choose w/c orchestra - other guest(s) choose orchestra) All seating is assigned
Wheelchair Seating-General Admission
$20
Your guest(s) should indicate their ticket needs in the general admission section about. All seating is assigned.
Your guest(s) should indicate their ticket needs in the general admission section about. All seating is assigned.
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