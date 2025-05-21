The Dane Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The Dane Foundation Inc

About this event

2025 Ms. Wheelchair USA - Friday Night LIVE Preliminary Competition

4550 Wyoga Lake Rd

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44224, USA

Orchestra Seating-Individual Seats
$25
First few rows of theatre; right, left and center stage seating. All seating is assigned.
Orchestra Seating - Group Ticket
$230
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This is a group ticket for 10 ticket minimum purchase. The tickets will be in Orchestra section in a group of seats either in a row or 1/2 one row 1/2 row directly behind. (Reflects a $10 discount) All seating is assigned.
General Seating-Individual Ticket
$20
All seating not in the front orchestra sections. Seating is center, right, and left of stage. All seating is assigned.
Wheelchair Seating-Orchestra
$25
This ticket is for one wheelchair seat. If you have anyone with you, their ticket purchase should be in one of the categories above matching your choice. (You choose w/c orchestra - other guest(s) choose orchestra) All seating is assigned
Wheelchair Seating-General Admission
$20
Your guest(s) should indicate their ticket needs in the general admission section about. All seating is assigned.
Add a donation for The Dane Foundation Inc

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