MS 839 PTA, Inc.

Hosted by

MS 839 PTA, Inc.

About this event

MS839 Spring Gala (INSA, 2026)

328 Douglass St

Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA

Memory Lane (single ticket)
$100
Take a stroll through ten years of MS 839 magic — your ticket to dinner, drinks, and all the karaoke memories you’re about to make.
Teacher’s Pet (sponsor a teacher ticket)
$100

This ticket helps to pay for a teacher or staff member who would love to attend.

Honor Roll (single ticket)
$125
You’re going above and beyond — this ticket includes everything in Memory Lane, plus an extra donation to help our school community thrive.
Date Night Duo (two tickets)
$250
Bring a guest, raise a glass, and help our PTA shine.
Sliding Scale- 25% off
$75

We want to celebrate with as many of you as possible, and we understand that ticket cost can be a barrier!

We also offer Sliding scale 60% - see below.

Sliding Scale- 60% off
$40

We want to celebrate with as many of you as possible, and we understand that ticket cost can be a barrier! NOTE: We can also provide deeper discounts, please reach out to Leah Ruggiero at [email protected]—we’ll do our best to accommodate and truly hope to see you there!!

Sponsor Package: Golden Memories Sponsor
$500

Help support amazing programming at MS839!!
ALSO... we'll:
-thank you during event remarks (if desired)
-give you 2 Memory Lane AND 2 -Teacher’s Pet tickets

JetBlue Raffle ($10 for 1 ticket)
$10

Enter for a chance to win Two (2) Roundtrip Tickets Anywhere JetBlue Airways Flies. Winner will be pulled June 2, 2026 at Insa during our Spring Gala! Winner need not be present to win. Good luck!

JetBlue Raffle ($25 for 3 tickets)
$25

Enter for a chance to win Two (2) Roundtrip Tickets Anywhere JetBlue Airways Flies. Winner will be pulled June 2, 2026 at Insa during our Spring Gala. Winner need not be present to win. Good luck!

Add a donation for MS 839 PTA, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!