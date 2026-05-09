MS839 Spring Gala (INSA, 2026)

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket helps to pay for a teacher or staff member who would love to attend.
We want to celebrate with as many of you as possible, and we understand that ticket cost can be a barrier!
We also offer Sliding scale 60% - see below.
We want to celebrate with as many of you as possible, and we understand that ticket cost can be a barrier! NOTE: We can also provide deeper discounts, please reach out to Leah Ruggiero at [email protected]—we’ll do our best to accommodate and truly hope to see you there!!
Help support amazing programming at MS839!!
ALSO... we'll:
-thank you during event remarks (if desired)
-give you 2 Memory Lane AND 2 -Teacher’s Pet tickets
Enter for a chance to win Two (2) Roundtrip Tickets Anywhere JetBlue Airways Flies. Winner will be pulled June 2, 2026 at Insa during our Spring Gala! Winner need not be present to win. Good luck!
Enter for a chance to win Two (2) Roundtrip Tickets Anywhere JetBlue Airways Flies. Winner will be pulled June 2, 2026 at Insa during our Spring Gala. Winner need not be present to win. Good luck!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!