MSA Community Classes

June 7 @ 10AM
Discover the art of sourdough in this hands-on class led by Elizabeth Dawson! Learn the secrets to crafting delicious homemade sourdough bread, including a full step-by-step tutorial on making your own starter to take home. Plus, enjoy a fresh taste test of warm, tangy sourdough straight from the oven. Perfect for beginners and bread enthusiasts alike!
Price: $30
Date: Saturday, May 24 at 2:00 PM
Details: Limited to 10 spots; grown-ups only
Follow-Up: Elizabeth will reach out to all participants with further details including the location.
Homemade Healthy Snacks with Elizabeth Dawson
$40
June 7 @ 2PM
Make snack time fun and nutritious in this hands-on parent-and-child workshop with Elizabeth Dawson! In this small-group class, you and your child will work together to create three healthy, homemade snacks, perfect for little hands and big appetites. You’ll take home your delicious creations along with a step-by-step tutorial, so you can easily make them again. A perfect bonding experience that brings healthy habits into your home!
Price: $40
Date: Saturday, May 24 at 10:00 AM
Details: Limited to 5 families
Follow-Up: Elizabeth will reach out to all participants with further details including the location.
The Quilted Carry-All with Dr. Tiffany Wilmoth
$50
DATE TBD
Join us for a fun and creative quilting class perfect for beginners—no experience needed! In this hands-on session, you’ll learn how to piece together a classic 16-patch quilt block and turn it into a stylish, functional tote bag. You’ll also have the option to customize your bag with pockets to suit your needs. All supplies are provided, so just bring your enthusiasm and get ready to sew, stitch, and create something beautiful!
Price: $50
Date: Saturday TBD among Dr. Wilmoth and participants
Details: Limited to 5 participants
Follow-Up: Dr. Wilmoth will reach out to all participants
