Sterling Heights High School Band Boosters

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Sterling Heights High School Band Boosters

About this event

MSBOA District Solo and Ensemble 2025-2026

180 S Livernois Rd

Rochester Hills, MI 48309, USA

Solo Event
$17

Select this option for ALL types of solos.

Duet
$20

Select this option for all Duets. (2 people)

Trio
$30

Select this option for all Trios. (3 people)

Quartet
$40

Select this option for all Quartets (4 people)

Quintet
$50

Select this option for all Quintets (5 people)

Sextet
$60

Select this option for all Sextets (6 people)

Septet
$70

Select this option for all Septets (7 people)

Octet
$80

Select this option for all Octets (8 people)

Chamber Ensemble
$100

Select this option for all Chamber Groups. (9 or more)

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