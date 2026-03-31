Mobile’s Singing Children

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Mobile’s Singing Children

About this event

MSC Tuition & Fees

Hospitality Fee
$25

per singer. Due September 1st, 2026.

Preparatory Choir, Full Year
$450
Available until Aug 1

Price increases to $475 on August 1st at 11:59 pm.

Preparatory Choir, Installment 1 of 3
$175

Due August 1st, if choosing to pay in installments.

Remaining payments: $175 due September 1st, $125 due October 1st

Intermezzo Choir, Full Year
$450
Available until Aug 1

Price increases to $475 on August 1st at 11:59 pm.

Intermezzo Choir, Installment 1 of 3
$175

Due August 1st, if choosing to pay in installments.

Remaining payments: $175 due September 1st, $125 due October 1st

Concert Choir, Full Year
$475
Available until Aug 1

Price increases to $500 on August 1st at 11:59 pm.

Concert Choir, Installment 1 of 3
$200

Due August 1st, if choosing to pay in installments.

Remaining payments: $200 due September 1st, $100 due October 1st

Encore, Full Year*
$250
Available until Aug 1

Price increases to $275 on August 1st at 11:59 pm.

*Singers who are also members of Concert Choir are exempt from this payment.

Encore, Installment 1 of 3*
$100

Due before first rehearsal, if choosing to pay in installments.

Remaining payments: $100 due September 1st, $75 due October 1st

*Singers who are also members of Concert Choir are exempt from this payment.

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