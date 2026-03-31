MSC Tuition & Fees

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per singer. Due September 1st, 2026.
Price increases to $475 on August 1st at 11:59 pm.
Due August 1st, if choosing to pay in installments.
Remaining payments: $175 due September 1st, $125 due October 1st
Price increases to $475 on August 1st at 11:59 pm.
Due August 1st, if choosing to pay in installments.
Remaining payments: $175 due September 1st, $125 due October 1st
Price increases to $500 on August 1st at 11:59 pm.
Due August 1st, if choosing to pay in installments.
Remaining payments: $200 due September 1st, $100 due October 1st
Price increases to $275 on August 1st at 11:59 pm.
*Singers who are also members of Concert Choir are exempt from this payment.
Due before first rehearsal, if choosing to pay in installments.
Remaining payments: $100 due September 1st, $75 due October 1st
*Singers who are also members of Concert Choir are exempt from this payment.
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