Admission - MSD Athletic Booster Club

Hosted by

Admission - MSD Athletic Booster Club

About this event

MSD Homecoming 2025

MSD Athletic Complex

310 S Carroll St, Frederick, MD 21701, USA

All Day - General Admission
$15

All day admission to Homecoming

All Day - Non-MSD Students
$10

All day admission to Homecoming

All Day - Senior Citizens (Age 62+)
$10

All day admission to Homecoming

MSD Students
Free
Kids Under 5
Free
Volleyball Only - General Admission
$10

You will receive a wristband to admit you in the Benson gym. You will not be able to gain access to the football field after 11 am. If you would like full access, please purchase an all-day general admission pass.

Volleyball Only - Non-MSD Students
$5

You will receive a wristband to admit you in the Benson gym. You will not be able to gain access to the football field after 11 am. If you would like full access, please purchase an all-day general admission pass.

Volleyball Only - Seniors (Age 62+)
$5

You will receive a wristband to admit you in the Benson gym. You will not be able to gain access to the football field after 11 am. If you would like full access, please purchase an all-day general admission pass.

Football Only - General Admission
$10

You will receive a wristband to admit you in the Creager football field after 3 pm. You will not be able to access the Benson gym prior to 3 pm. If you would like full access, please purchase an all-day general admission pass.

Football Only - Non-MSD Students
$5

You will receive a wristband to admit you in the Creager football field after 3 pm. You will not be able to access the Benson gym prior to 3 pm. If you would like full access, please purchase an all-day general admission pass.

Football Only - Seniors (Age 62+)
$5

You will receive a wristband to admit you in the Creager football field after 3 pm. You will not be able to access the Benson gym prior to 3 pm. If you would like full access, please purchase an all-day general admission pass.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!