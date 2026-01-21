Hosted by

Madison Station Elementary

MSE HeARTS Night Silent Auction

Two 11-oz. Bags of Caramels by The Caramel Lady item
$10

Starting bid

2 11-oz. bags of homemade caramels by The Caramel Lady Janelle Heath. Each bag contains 40-45 caramels caramels.

Value: $22

1/2 Dozen Painted Cookies by Beyond a Cookie item
$10

Starting bid

Beyond a Cookie 1/2 dozen hand-painted royal icing sugar cookies.

The cookies will be ready for pick up at HeARTS Night on March 5th.

Value: $25

Cookie Cake by Meri Mermaid Baking Co. item
$25

Starting bid

10" cookie cake by Meri Mermaid Baking Company.

(The cake in the auction have a different design than the one pictured.)

The cookie cake will be ready for pick up at HeARTS Night on March 5th.

Value: $40

Gift Certificate for Floral Buttercream Cupcake Bouquet item
$55

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a floral buttercream cupcake bouquet by The Icing on the Top creator Michelle Smothers
19 almond or chocolate cupcakes covered in realistic floral buttercream. Choice of up to three colors to match the theme of your special occasion. Wrapped beautifully as a bouquet for a scene stealing presentation.

Value: $115

Pretty Happies Headband and Bows item
Pretty Happies Headband and Bows
$50

Starting bid

Jaguar spirit custom headband and bows by Pretty Happies

Value: $100

Britton McCulloch Designs Earrings item
$10

Starting bid

Britton McCulloch Designs Earrings

Value: $24

Studio JG Earrings item
$15

Starting bid

Wire earrings by Studio JG designer Jessie Gehrett

Value: $35

MC Designs Scarf Necklace item
MC Designs Scarf Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Floral scarf necklace with cross pendant by MC Designs

Value: $26

Lovey's Links Charm Necklace item
$20

Starting bid

Charm necklace by Lovey's Links

Value: $48

Rams Jewels Pearl and Leather Necklace item
$20

Starting bid

9 pearl and leather necklace by designer Ramsey Milling

Value: $45

Twine Gift Certificate and Spongelle item
$30

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate to Twine and grapefruit cassis Spongelle

Value: $65

Jags Hat by KMB Designs MS item
$15

Starting bid

Jags trucker hat by KMB Designs MS designer Katy Bailey

Value: $30

CoCo Couture Western Trucker Hat item
$20

Starting bid

Western trucker hat by CoCo Couture designer Courtney Bryant

Value: $45

Jags Jacket and Tote by Sunnyview Creative item
Jags Jacket and Tote by Sunnyview Creative
$25

Starting bid

Jags tote and women's size large orange denim jacket. Both items are handmade with upcycled materials and are one of a kind by Sunnyview Creative designer Miriam Bond.

Value: $50

3D Printed Items by Mrs. Parrish's 3D Prints item
$45

Starting bid

3D printed items by creator Jessica Parrish

Jaguar earrings, chess board, Jaguar spirit chain, articulating dragon and more

Value: $98

Easter Gift Basket by Olivia's Designs item
$35

Starting bid

Easter-themed basket of crocheted items by Olivia's Designs.

(This is a sample basket. The items in the auction will be similar to the ones pictured.)

Value: $75

Easter Basket with Custom Liner or Bow by Parker Jaynes item
Easter Basket with Custom Liner or Bow by Parker Jaynes
$35

Starting bid

Easter basket with custom liner or bow designed especially for you by The Stitchery by Parker Jayne Designs. Auction winner will work with Parker Jaynes to create their liner or bow.

Value: $75

Easter Bucket by Blakeney McGraw Creations item
Easter Bucket by Blakeney McGraw Creations
$20

Starting bid

Painted Easter bucket by Blakeney McGraw Creations

Value: $40

ACo Candle Company 10 oz. Candle item
$10

Starting bid

ACo Candle Company Secret Garden

10 oz. hand-poured candle

Value: $28


Set of Marble Coasters by DearLee Social item
Set of Marble Coasters by DearLee Social
$15

Starting bid

Set of 2 marble coasters by Leslea Woodruff of DearLee Social.

Value: $30

Resin Girl Oyster Shell Ring Holder item
Resin Girl Oyster Shell Ring Holder
$20

Starting bid

Oyster shell ring holder by Resin Girl creator Karen Fili

Value: $40

Luxe Adorn Bowl item
$65

Starting bid

White and gold bowl with acrylic base by Luxe Adorn creator Heather Brian Gibson

(L) 14" x (W) 13" x (H) 9"

Value: $135

MS Notecards by Kate's Crafts item
$5

Starting bid

Set of 10 Mississippi Notecard by Kate Brannon of Kate's Crafts

Value: $12

Framed Heart Canvas by Happies by AMS item
$45

Starting bid

8x8 Framed heart canvas by artist Anne-Marie Simmons of Happies by AMS

Value: $95

Butterfly Painting by Love CoCo Art item
$60

Starting bid

36x18 butterfly painting by Cortney Robertson of Love CoCo Art

Acrylic and mixed media on wood

Value: $125

2 Bunnies by Tangled Brush Designs item
$10

Starting bid

6x6 bunny canvas by Krista Randall of Tangled Brush Designs

Value: $24

Corrie Torrent Design Soft Pastel Art item
$15

Starting bid

4x4 soft pastel art by artist Corrie Torrent

Value: $35

Meghan Peden Designs Framed Watercolor item
$20

Starting bid

8x10 framed watercolor art (5x7) by Meghan Peden Designs

Value: $42

Magnolia by Sierra Sinclair item
$20

Starting bid

8x8 magnolia canvas by artist Sierra Sinclair Allison

Value: $45

Gift Box by Blessed Canvas Co. item
$20

Starting bid

Acrylic painted canvas, small glass vase, and decoupage trinket dish by Blessed Canvas Company artist Kaitlyn Rogers

Value: $40

Floral Canvas by Mantle Decor and More item
$25

Starting bid

8x10 floral acrylic on canvas by Mantle Decor and More artist Julie Hardy

Value: $50

“Hip Hap Heart" by Alison Kelly item
“Hip Hap Heart" by Alison Kelly
$400

Starting bid

24" x 24" framed acrylic painting “Hip Hap Heart" by HIPHAPART artist Alison Kelly

Value: $800

Custom Portrait by Marks by Maria Dahmash Bishop item
Custom Portrait by Marks by Maria Dahmash Bishop
$50

Starting bid

Choice of a custom 8x10 family or 8x10 pet portrait by artist Maria Dahmash Bishop. This is a custom faceless watercolor of a family portrait or a watercolor pet portrait. This piece will be done after auction since prize will be custom made to the winner’s choice.

Value: $65-$130

Custom Hand-Painted Banner by Haley Hall Designs item
Custom Hand-Painted Banner by Haley Hall Designs
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a custom hand-painted banner by Haley Hall Designs

Value: $50

Goodness Gracious MS Gift Certificate item
Goodness Gracious MS Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

Gift certificate to Goodness Gracious MS by Rebecca Daly. Create your own handprint keepsakes.

Value: $150

Josh Woodward Photography Gift Certificate item
$150

Starting bid

Gift certificate to Josh Woodard Photography session of your choice

Value: $300

Mini Session with Rachel O'Neal Photography item
$135

Starting bid

Mini photo session with Rachel O'Neal Photography

20 minute session in Madison. Includes 5 digital images of choice from a fully edited gallery. Must be used by December 2026.

Value: $275

Custom Bouquet or Corsage and Boutonniere item
Custom Bouquet or Corsage and Boutonniere
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a custom bouquet or corsage and boutonniere by creator Suzanne Downer Westfall of Brick City Blooms

Value: $60

