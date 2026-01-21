MSE HeARTS Night Silent Auction

Hosted by
2 11-oz. bags of homemade caramels by The Caramel Lady Janelle Heath. Each bag contains 40-45 caramels caramels.
Value: $22
Beyond a Cookie 1/2 dozen hand-painted royal icing sugar cookies.
The cookies will be ready for pick up at HeARTS Night on March 5th.
Value: $25
10" cookie cake by Meri Mermaid Baking Company.
(The cake in the auction have a different design than the one pictured.)
The cookie cake will be ready for pick up at HeARTS Night on March 5th.
Value: $40
Gift certificate for a floral buttercream cupcake bouquet by The Icing on the Top creator Michelle Smothers
19 almond or chocolate cupcakes covered in realistic floral buttercream. Choice of up to three colors to match the theme of your special occasion. Wrapped beautifully as a bouquet for a scene stealing presentation.
Value: $115
Jaguar spirit custom headband and bows by Pretty Happies
Value: $100
Britton McCulloch Designs Earrings
Value: $24
Wire earrings by Studio JG designer Jessie Gehrett
Value: $35
Floral scarf necklace with cross pendant by MC Designs
Value: $26
Charm necklace by Lovey's Links
Value: $48
9 pearl and leather necklace by designer Ramsey Milling
Value: $45
$50 gift certificate to Twine and grapefruit cassis Spongelle
Value: $65
Jags trucker hat by KMB Designs MS designer Katy Bailey
Value: $30
Western trucker hat by CoCo Couture designer Courtney Bryant
Value: $45
Jags tote and women's size large orange denim jacket. Both items are handmade with upcycled materials and are one of a kind by Sunnyview Creative designer Miriam Bond.
Value: $50
3D printed items by creator Jessica Parrish
Jaguar earrings, chess board, Jaguar spirit chain, articulating dragon and more
Value: $98
Easter-themed basket of crocheted items by Olivia's Designs.
(This is a sample basket. The items in the auction will be similar to the ones pictured.)
Value: $75
Easter basket with custom liner or bow designed especially for you by The Stitchery by Parker Jayne Designs. Auction winner will work with Parker Jaynes to create their liner or bow.
Value: $75
Painted Easter bucket by Blakeney McGraw Creations
Value: $40
ACo Candle Company Secret Garden
10 oz. hand-poured candle
Value: $28
Set of 2 marble coasters by Leslea Woodruff of DearLee Social.
Value: $30
Oyster shell ring holder by Resin Girl creator Karen Fili
Value: $40
White and gold bowl with acrylic base by Luxe Adorn creator Heather Brian Gibson
(L) 14" x (W) 13" x (H) 9"
Value: $135
Set of 10 Mississippi Notecard by Kate Brannon of Kate's Crafts
Value: $12
8x8 Framed heart canvas by artist Anne-Marie Simmons of Happies by AMS
Value: $95
36x18 butterfly painting by Cortney Robertson of Love CoCo Art
Acrylic and mixed media on wood
Value: $125
6x6 bunny canvas by Krista Randall of Tangled Brush Designs
Value: $24
4x4 soft pastel art by artist Corrie Torrent
Value: $35
8x10 framed watercolor art (5x7) by Meghan Peden Designs
Value: $42
8x8 magnolia canvas by artist Sierra Sinclair Allison
Value: $45
Acrylic painted canvas, small glass vase, and decoupage trinket dish by Blessed Canvas Company artist Kaitlyn Rogers
Value: $40
8x10 floral acrylic on canvas by Mantle Decor and More artist Julie Hardy
Value: $50
24" x 24" framed acrylic painting “Hip Hap Heart" by HIPHAPART artist Alison Kelly
Value: $800
Choice of a custom 8x10 family or 8x10 pet portrait by artist Maria Dahmash Bishop. This is a custom faceless watercolor of a family portrait or a watercolor pet portrait. This piece will be done after auction since prize will be custom made to the winner’s choice.
Value: $65-$130
Gift certificate for a custom hand-painted banner by Haley Hall Designs
Value: $50
Gift certificate to Goodness Gracious MS by Rebecca Daly. Create your own handprint keepsakes.
Value: $150
Gift certificate to Josh Woodard Photography session of your choice
Value: $300
Mini photo session with Rachel O'Neal Photography
20 minute session in Madison. Includes 5 digital images of choice from a fully edited gallery. Must be used by December 2026.
Value: $275
Gift Certificate for a custom bouquet or corsage and boutonniere by creator Suzanne Downer Westfall of Brick City Blooms
Value: $60
