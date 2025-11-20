Montana State Elks Association

Hosted by

Montana State Elks Association

About this event

MSEA Mid-Winter Convention 2026

512 Main St

Polson, MT 59860, USA

Member Registration
$60

If your spouse/guest is a member you must purchase 2 registration tickets.

All Meals Included
$110

If you are registering you and your spouse and you want to purchase All Meals Included for both of you, you must select 2 of these tickets.


Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner at Lodge Both Days.

Friday Ladies Luncheon - Lunch & Wine
$35

This includes wine

Friday Ladies Luncheon - Lunch ONLY
$25

No Wine

Friday Breakfast - Breakfast Casserole
$10

Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.


Friday Lunch - French Dip
$15

Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.

Friday Dinner - Prime Rib
$40

Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.

Friday Dinner - Salmon
$40

Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.

Saturday Breakfast - Breakfast Casserole
$10

Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.

Saturday Lunch - Croissant Sandwich / Tomato Soup
$15

Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.

Saturday Dinner - Chicken Fried Chicken
$35

Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.

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