MSEA Mid-Winter Convention 2026

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About this event
If your spouse/guest is a member you must purchase 2 registration tickets.
If you are registering you and your spouse and you want to purchase All Meals Included for both of you, you must select 2 of these tickets.
Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner at Lodge Both Days.
This includes wine
No Wine
Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.
Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.
Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.
Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.
Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.
Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.
Do not purchase if you chose All Meals Included, unless you are purchasing ala cart for a spouse or guest.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!