Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

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Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

About this event

MSFHG Highland Dance Competition 2026

179 Snelling Ave S

St Paul, MN 55105, USA

Primary Dancer
$30

Primary events: 16 pas de basques, pas de basques and high cuts, 4 step fling, and 2x1 sword.

Beginner Dancer
$30

Beginner events: 4 step Lilt, 4 step Fling, 2x1 Sword, 3x1 Seann Triubhas.

Novice Dancer
$30

Novice events: 4 step Flora, 4 step Fling, 2x1 Sword, 3x1 Seann Triubhas.

Intermediate Dancer
$40

Intermediate events: 4 step Hornpipe, 4 step Lilt, 4 step Fling, 3x1 Seann Triubhas.

Premier Dancer
$40

Premier events: 4 step Hornpipe, 4 step Lilt, 4 step Fling, 3x1 Seann Triubhas.

Beginner Trophy Fling
$10

4 Step Highland Fling

Novice Trophy Fling
$10

4 Step Highland Fling

Intermediate Challenge Sword
$10

2x1 Sword Dance

Premier Challenge Sword
$10

2x1 Sword Dance

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