MSFHG Highland Dance Competition 2026

About this event
Primary events: 16 pas de basques, pas de basques and high cuts, 4 step fling, and 2x1 sword.
Beginner events: 4 step Lilt, 4 step Fling, 2x1 Sword, 3x1 Seann Triubhas.
Novice events: 4 step Flora, 4 step Fling, 2x1 Sword, 3x1 Seann Triubhas.
Intermediate events: 4 step Hornpipe, 4 step Lilt, 4 step Fling, 3x1 Seann Triubhas.
Premier events: 4 step Hornpipe, 4 step Lilt, 4 step Fling, 3x1 Seann Triubhas.
4 Step Highland Fling
4 Step Highland Fling
2x1 Sword Dance
2x1 Sword Dance
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