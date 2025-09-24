MSGERC 2026 Biennial Meeting Sponsorship

Logo and link on MSGERC website

Logo on recognition slide at Biennial Meeting

Logo in print wherever full list of supporters/sponsors is featured (e.g., signage, print brochure)

4 complimentary registrations to Biennial Meeting

Discounted registration for additional attendees

1 branded giveaway (provided by sponsor?).

Examples include badge lanyard, wifi naming rights, branded room keys, water bottle, hand sanitizer, pens, notepads, tote bag, or other (to be discussed and agreed upon between sponsor and MSGERC. To avoid duplication, branded giveaways are reserved on a first-come-first-served basis upon payment of sponsorship.

6-foot Exhibit table in a trafficked area during Biennial Meeting (premium location)

1 pre- and 1 post- conference eCommunication to MSGERC’s Listserv (>1,250 contacts)

Full-page ad in conference brochure

10-minute presentation opportunity

VIP breakfast/coffee/reception (TBD) with MSGERC leadership (BOD members)