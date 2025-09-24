Mycoses Study Group Education And Research Consortium
MSGERC 2026 Biennial Meeting Sponsorship
Diamond Sponsorship
$60,000
Logo and link on MSGERC website
Logo on recognition slide at Biennial Meeting
Logo in print wherever full list of supporters/sponsors is featured (e.g., signage, print brochure)
4 complimentary registrations to Biennial Meeting
Discounted registration for additional attendees
1 branded giveaway (provided by sponsor?). Examples include badge lanyard, wifi naming rights, branded room keys, water bottle, hand sanitizer, pens, notepads, tote bag, or other (to be discussed and agreed upon between sponsor and MSGERC. To avoid duplication, branded giveaways are reserved on a first-come-first-served basis upon payment of sponsorship.
6-foot Exhibit table in a trafficked area during Biennial Meeting (premium location)
1 pre- and 1 post- conference eCommunication to MSGERC’s Listserv (>1,250 contacts)
Full-page ad in conference brochure
10-minute presentation opportunity
VIP breakfast/coffee/reception (TBD) with MSGERC leadership (BOD members)
Other: Do you have a unique opportunity in mind that you don’t see listed here? Please contact [email protected] to discuss.
Platinum Sponsorship
$30,000
Logo and link on MSGERC website
Logo on recognition slide at Biennial Meeting
Logo in print wherever full list of supporters/sponsors is featured (e.g., signage, print brochure)
2 complimentary registrations to Biennial Meeting
Discounted registration for additional attendees
½ page ad in conference brochure
6-foot Exhibit table in a trafficked area during Biennial Meeting
1 pre- or post- conference eCommunication to MSGERC’s Listserv (>1,250 contacts)
Gold Sponsorship
$15,000
Logo and link on MSGERC website
Logo on recognition slide at Biennial Meeting
Logo in print wherever full list of supporters/sponsors is featured (e.g., signage, print brochure)
1 complimentary registration to Biennial Meeting
Discounted registration for additional attendees
6-foot exhibit table in a trafficked area during Biennial Meeting
¼ page ad in conference brochure
