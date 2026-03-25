Mid-South IEC

Hosted by

Mid-South IEC

About this event

MSIEC Bobby Carlock Memorial Sporting Clay Tournament

9278 Old Brownsville Rd

Lakeland, TN 38002, USA

Team Ticket (AM Flight)
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Team ticket includes 5 participants, lunch, swag, and access to all activities.

(practice rounds and mulligans sold separately)

Team Ticket (PM Flight)
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Team ticket includes 5 participants, lunch, swag, and access to all activities.

(practice rounds and mulligans sold separately)

Practice Round
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

10 shots per team member. Ticket price includes practice rounds for entire team.

Mulligans
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Ticket includes 1 mulligan per team member (total of 5).

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