MSIEC Bobby Carlock Memorial Sporting Clay Tournament

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About this event
Team ticket includes 5 participants, lunch, swag, and access to all activities.
(practice rounds and mulligans sold separately)
Team ticket includes 5 participants, lunch, swag, and access to all activities.
(practice rounds and mulligans sold separately)
10 shots per team member. Ticket price includes practice rounds for entire team.
Ticket includes 1 mulligan per team member (total of 5).
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