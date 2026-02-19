Mid-South IEC

Hosted by

Mid-South IEC

About this event

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MSIEC Quarterly Membership Lunch

3660 S Houston Levee Rd Suite 112

Collierville, TN 38017, USA

General Admission
$40

Lunch Menu:


First Course:

Caesar Salad

Romaine, Grana Padano Parmesan, house made croutons


House Salad

Mixed greens, tomato, house made crouton, Jim’s signature house dressing


Soup of the Day


Entrée:

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Lemon beurre blanc, mixed greens


Apple Walnut Romaine Salad

Grilled chicken, Fuji apples, walnuts, bacon, bleu cheese

Honey mustard vinaigrette


Souflima

Prime marbled Pork tenderloin, Lemon-Oregano marinade,

Grecian Rice.


Parmesan Chicken

Herb crusted chicken breast, Grana Padano Parmesan,

Grecian tomato coulis, Grecian Rice


Norwegian Salmon

Lightly blackened filet of salmon, lemon garlic butter sauce,

Russet Mashed Potatoes


Dessert:

Homemade Key Lime Pie

Chocolate Layer Cake

Benefits Package Holder
Free

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