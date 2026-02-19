MSIEC Quarterly Membership Lunch

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About this event
Lunch Menu:
First Course:
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Grana Padano Parmesan, house made croutons
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, house made crouton, Jim’s signature house dressing
Soup of the Day
Entrée:
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Lemon beurre blanc, mixed greens
Apple Walnut Romaine Salad
Grilled chicken, Fuji apples, walnuts, bacon, bleu cheese
Honey mustard vinaigrette
Souflima
Prime marbled Pork tenderloin, Lemon-Oregano marinade,
Grecian Rice.
Parmesan Chicken
Herb crusted chicken breast, Grana Padano Parmesan,
Grecian tomato coulis, Grecian Rice
Norwegian Salmon
Lightly blackened filet of salmon, lemon garlic butter sauce,
Russet Mashed Potatoes
Dessert:
Homemade Key Lime Pie
Chocolate Layer Cake
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