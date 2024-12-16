You’ve just purchased one chance to win the MSJ Choir Stocking Stuffer—thank you! 🎄✨ Increase your odds by purchasing more tickets and support the choir’s journey to NYC! 🎶
You’ve just purchased one chance to win the MSJ Choir Stocking Stuffer—thank you! 🎄✨ Increase your odds by purchasing more tickets and support the choir’s journey to NYC! 🎶
Five chances to win…
$40
This includes 5 tickets
Thank you for purchasing five chances to win the MSJ Choir Stocking Stuffer—and for saving $10 while doing it! 🎄✨ Your support brings us closer to NYC, and with five tickets, your odds just got a whole lot better! 🎶
Thank you for purchasing five chances to win the MSJ Choir Stocking Stuffer—and for saving $10 while doing it! 🎄✨ Your support brings us closer to NYC, and with five tickets, your odds just got a whole lot better! 🎶
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!