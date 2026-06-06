A vibrant yellow background with the text "MSL MEET & GREET RETREAT" and event details is overlaid with two distinct images in the foreground: a colorful abstract painting of musicians and a portrait of a woman with blonde hair.

Hosted by

The Sibadili's

About this event

MSL Meet & Greet 2026

St. Louis

MO, USA

Deposit - Single Men / Single Women
$100

Payments are non-refundable. The price includes room, meals, airport transportation, and all event activities. Balance must be paid in $50 increments and completed by August 25, 2026.

Recurring Payment - Single Men / Single Women
$50

Payments are non-refundable. The price includes room, meals, airport transportation, and all event activities. Balance must be paid in $50 increments and completed by August 25, 2026.

Deposit - Couples
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Payments are non-refundable. The price includes room, meals, airport transportation, and all event activities. Balance balance must be paid in $100 increments and completed by August 25, 2026.

Recurring Payment - Couples
$100

Payments are non-refundable. The price includes room, meals, airport transportation, and all event activities. Balance must be paid in $100 increments and completed by August 25, 2026.

THROWBACK PARTY (only) Early Bird
$15
Available until Aug 25

This event will be held on Sept. 12th 9pm-midnight. Payments are non-refundable. Price includes access to the All White Party only. Early Bird special ends on 8/25/2026. Additional tickets may be purchased at the door.

Vendor Fee
$50

Vendors must be registered event attendee. Please note, the event is not responsible for providing supples including tables, lost, stolen, or damaged property. Traveling tables can be purchased on Amazon. Thank you in advance for your support and understanding.

Donation - Not attending
Pay what you can

Thank you for donating to our event. We are sorry that you will not be joining us and look forward to seeing you at our next in-person event.

Add a donation for The Sibadili's

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