MSL Meet & Greet 2026

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About this event
Payments are non-refundable. The price includes room, meals, airport transportation, and all event activities. Balance must be paid in $50 increments and completed by August 25, 2026.
Payments are non-refundable. The price includes room, meals, airport transportation, and all event activities. Balance must be paid in $50 increments and completed by August 25, 2026.
Payments are non-refundable. The price includes room, meals, airport transportation, and all event activities. Balance balance must be paid in $100 increments and completed by August 25, 2026.
Payments are non-refundable. The price includes room, meals, airport transportation, and all event activities. Balance must be paid in $100 increments and completed by August 25, 2026.
This event will be held on Sept. 12th 9pm-midnight. Payments are non-refundable. Price includes access to the All White Party only. Early Bird special ends on 8/25/2026. Additional tickets may be purchased at the door.
Vendors must be registered event attendee. Please note, the event is not responsible for providing supples including tables, lost, stolen, or damaged property. Traveling tables can be purchased on Amazon. Thank you in advance for your support and understanding.
Thank you for donating to our event. We are sorry that you will not be joining us and look forward to seeing you at our next in-person event.
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