MSLIA Funds Fore Fireworks - 2026

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About this event
Single Golfer rate - we will do our best to fit you into a foursome
Sign up a foursome and save $100 over the single rate
Have your chosen name and picture prominently displayed at a tee box or green
Advertise your company to all the movers and shakers that attend this event!
You will get top billing, ability to set up a display on course, advertising in the event and subsequent mailings and newsletters and the everlasting gratitude of the MSLIA community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!