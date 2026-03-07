Middle Straits Lake Improvement Association

Hosted by

Middle Straits Lake Improvement Association

About this event

MSLIA Funds Fore Fireworks - 2026

4001 Haggerty Rd

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48323, USA

Single Golfer
$125

Single Golfer rate - we will do our best to fit you into a foursome

Foursome Rate
$500

Sign up a foursome and save $100 over the single rate

Family Sponsor
$100

Have your chosen name and picture prominently displayed at a tee box or green

Corporate Sponsor
$200

Advertise your company to all the movers and shakers that attend this event!

Title Sponsor
$500

You will get top billing, ability to set up a display on course, advertising in the event and subsequent mailings and newsletters and the everlasting gratitude of the MSLIA community.

Add a donation for Middle Straits Lake Improvement Association

$

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