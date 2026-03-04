MSMS 20th Anniversary Benefit

About this event
Join us for a memorable celebration in support of our school with the purchase of an individual ticket. Your ticket includes event access, food and beverages, entertainment and an opportunity to be part of a meaningful evening benefiting our community.
Give a teacher the opportunity to attend and be celebrated by sponsoring their ticket. Your generosity allows a member of our dedicated faculty to enjoy the evening and be recognized for the incredible impact they make in our community.
Name listed on event signage and program Mention in event communications and social media
2 complimentary event tickets
Logo on Event Signage
Quarter-page Feature in Special 20th Anniversary Commencement Program
Mention in event communications and social media
Dedication plaque of a classroom item (limited selection)
4 complimentary event tickets
Logo placement on Table
Feature in Special 20th Anniversary Benefit Program
Mention in event communications and social media
Recognition During Opening Remarks
Dedication plaque of a classroom item (limited selection)
Complimentary table at event (10 seats)
Exclusive logo placement on step and repeat
Top logo placement on all event materials
Full-page Feature in Special 20th Anniversary Benefit Program
Mention in event communications and social media Recognition During Opening Remarks
Dedication plaque of a classroom item or garden bench
Complimentary table at event (10 seats)
Join us for a memorable celebration in support of our school with the purchase of an individual ticket. Your ticket includes event access, food and beverages, entertainment and an opportunity to be part of a meaningful evening benefiting our community.
Name listed on event signage and program Mention in event communications and social media
2 complimentary event tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!