MIAMI SHORES MONTESSORI SCHOOL PARENT ASSOCIATION INC

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MIAMI SHORES MONTESSORI SCHOOL PARENT ASSOCIATION INC

About this event

MSMS 20th Anniversary Benefit

10000 Biscayne Blvd

Miami Shores, FL 33138, USA

General Admission
$130

Join us for a memorable celebration in support of our school with the purchase of an individual ticket. Your ticket includes event access, food and beverages, entertainment and an opportunity to be part of a meaningful evening benefiting our community.

Sponsor a Teacher
$130

Give a teacher the opportunity to attend and be celebrated by sponsoring their ticket. Your generosity allows a member of our dedicated faculty to enjoy the evening and be recognized for the incredible impact they make in our community.

Friend of Montessori
$500

Name listed on event signage and program Mention in event communications and social media

2 complimentary event tickets

Root Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on Event Signage

Quarter-page Feature in Special 20th Anniversary Commencement Program

Mention in event communications and social media

Dedication plaque of a classroom item (limited selection)

4 complimentary event tickets

Blossom Sponsor
$2,500

Logo placement on Table

Feature in Special 20th Anniversary Benefit Program

Mention in event communications and social media

Recognition During Opening Remarks

Dedication plaque of a classroom item (limited selection)

Complimentary table at event (10 seats)

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive logo placement on step and repeat

Top logo placement on all event materials

Full-page Feature in Special 20th Anniversary Benefit Program

Mention in event communications and social media Recognition During Opening Remarks

Dedication plaque of a classroom item or garden bench

Complimentary table at event (10 seats)

General Admission
$130

Join us for a memorable celebration in support of our school with the purchase of an individual ticket. Your ticket includes event access, food and beverages, entertainment and an opportunity to be part of a meaningful evening benefiting our community.

Friend of Montessori
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Name listed on event signage and program Mention in event communications and social media

2 complimentary event tickets

Add a donation for MIAMI SHORES MONTESSORI SCHOOL PARENT ASSOCIATION INC

$

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