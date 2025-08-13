MSOCA Membership

VIP Business Member
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • VIP Member - Banner Ad on MSOCA website for one month
  • VIP Member - Logo placement in the VIP Members section of online Business Directory
  • VIP Member - Logo placement on MSOCA weekly newsletter as VIP Member
  • VIP Member - Logo placement on “Members Only’ Annual Dinner invitation
  • VIP Member - Logo placement on MSOCA Visitor Guide Rack Card
  • VIP Member - Monthly promotions on MSOCA social media channels 
  • Voting member who may hold any position on the Board of Directors
  • Invitation to attend any board meeting and opportunity to speak on any topic
  • Free or discounted promotional opportunities for events
  • Two complimentary admissions to ‘Members Only’ mixers and events
  • Periodic promotions on MSOCA social media channels (facebook, instagram)
  • Access to MSOCA Facebook ‘Members Only’ group
  • ‘Members Only’ annual satisfaction surveys to gather crucial membership feedback
  • Subscription to MSOCA weekly newsletter - with business spotlight opportunities
  • Business Listing in the online MSOCA Member Directory 
  • Opportunities for listing on MSOCA promotional materials
  • Opportunities to volunteer on committees within MSOCA
  • Access to performance metrics and progress reports to demonstrate our impact
  • Participation in Village Bucks Program
  • Promotions of ribbon-cuttings and milestone celebrations
  • Opportunity to host a MSOCA member event at your business or organization
Business or Nonprofit Member
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • Voting member who may hold any position on the Board of Directors
  • Invitation to attend any board meeting and opportunity to speak on any topic
  • Free or discounted promotional opportunities for events
  • Two complimentary admissions to ‘Members Only’ mixers and events
  • Periodic promotions on MSOCA social media channels (facebook, instagram)
  • Access to MSOCA Facebook ‘Members Only’ group
  • ‘Members Only’ annual satisfaction surveys to gather crucial membership feedback
  • Subscription to MSOCA weekly newsletter - with business spotlight opportunities
  • Business Listing in the online MSOCA Member Directory 
  • Opportunities for listing on MSOCA promotional materials
  • Opportunities to volunteer on committees within MSOCA
  • Access to performance metrics and progress reports to demonstrate our impact
  • Participation in Village Bucks Program
  • Promotions of ribbon-cuttings and milestone celebrations
  • Opportunity to host a MSOCA member event at your business or organization
Individual Member (non-business)
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • Subscription to MSOCA weekly newsletter
  • Two complimentary admissions to ‘Members Only’ mixers and events
  • ‘Members Only’ annual satisfaction surveys to gather crucial membership feedback
  • Opportunities to volunteer on committees within MSOCA
  • Access to performance metrics and progress reports to demonstrate our impact
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing