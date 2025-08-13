MT. STERLING OHIO COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION
MSOCA Membership
VIP Business Member
$150
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
VIP Member
- Banner Ad on MSOCA website for one month
VIP Member
- Logo placement in the VIP Members section of online Business Directory
VIP Member
- Logo placement on MSOCA weekly newsletter as VIP Member
VIP Member
- Logo placement on “Members Only’ Annual Dinner invitation
VIP Member
- Logo placement on MSOCA Visitor Guide Rack Card
VIP Member
- Monthly promotions on MSOCA social media channels
Voting member who may hold any position on the Board of Directors
Invitation to attend any board meeting and opportunity to speak on any topic
Free or discounted promotional opportunities for events
Two complimentary admissions to ‘Members Only’ mixers and events
Periodic promotions on MSOCA social media channels (facebook, instagram)
Access to MSOCA Facebook ‘Members Only’ group
‘Members Only’ annual satisfaction surveys to gather crucial membership feedback
Subscription to MSOCA weekly newsletter - with business spotlight opportunities
Business Listing in the online MSOCA Member Directory
Opportunities for listing on MSOCA promotional materials
Opportunities to volunteer on committees within MSOCA
Access to performance metrics and progress reports to demonstrate our impact
Participation in Village Bucks Program
Promotions of ribbon-cuttings and milestone celebrations
Opportunity to host a MSOCA member event at your business or organization
VIP Member
- Banner Ad on MSOCA website for one month
VIP Member
- Logo placement in the VIP Members section of online Business Directory
VIP Member
- Logo placement on MSOCA weekly newsletter as VIP Member
VIP Member
- Logo placement on “Members Only’ Annual Dinner invitation
VIP Member
- Logo placement on MSOCA Visitor Guide Rack Card
VIP Member
- Monthly promotions on MSOCA social media channels
Voting member who may hold any position on the Board of Directors
Invitation to attend any board meeting and opportunity to speak on any topic
Free or discounted promotional opportunities for events
Two complimentary admissions to ‘Members Only’ mixers and events
Periodic promotions on MSOCA social media channels (facebook, instagram)
Access to MSOCA Facebook ‘Members Only’ group
‘Members Only’ annual satisfaction surveys to gather crucial membership feedback
Subscription to MSOCA weekly newsletter - with business spotlight opportunities
Business Listing in the online MSOCA Member Directory
Opportunities for listing on MSOCA promotional materials
Opportunities to volunteer on committees within MSOCA
Access to performance metrics and progress reports to demonstrate our impact
Participation in Village Bucks Program
Promotions of ribbon-cuttings and milestone celebrations
Opportunity to host a MSOCA member event at your business or organization
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
Business or Nonprofit Member
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Voting member who may hold any position on the Board of Directors
Invitation to attend any board meeting and opportunity to speak on any topic
Free or discounted promotional opportunities for events
Two complimentary admissions to ‘Members Only’ mixers and events
Periodic promotions on MSOCA social media channels (facebook, instagram)
Access to MSOCA Facebook ‘Members Only’ group
‘Members Only’ annual satisfaction surveys to gather crucial membership feedback
Subscription to MSOCA weekly newsletter - with business spotlight opportunities
Business Listing in the online MSOCA Member Directory
Opportunities for listing on MSOCA promotional materials
Opportunities to volunteer on committees within MSOCA
Access to performance metrics and progress reports to demonstrate our impact
Participation in Village Bucks Program
Promotions of ribbon-cuttings and milestone celebrations
Opportunity to host a MSOCA member event at your business or organization
Voting member who may hold any position on the Board of Directors
Invitation to attend any board meeting and opportunity to speak on any topic
Free or discounted promotional opportunities for events
Two complimentary admissions to ‘Members Only’ mixers and events
Periodic promotions on MSOCA social media channels (facebook, instagram)
Access to MSOCA Facebook ‘Members Only’ group
‘Members Only’ annual satisfaction surveys to gather crucial membership feedback
Subscription to MSOCA weekly newsletter - with business spotlight opportunities
Business Listing in the online MSOCA Member Directory
Opportunities for listing on MSOCA promotional materials
Opportunities to volunteer on committees within MSOCA
Access to performance metrics and progress reports to demonstrate our impact
Participation in Village Bucks Program
Promotions of ribbon-cuttings and milestone celebrations
Opportunity to host a MSOCA member event at your business or organization
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
Individual Member (non-business)
$25
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Subscription to MSOCA weekly newsletter
Two complimentary admissions to ‘Members Only’ mixers and events
‘Members Only’ annual satisfaction surveys to gather crucial membership feedback
Opportunities to volunteer on committees within MSOCA
Access to performance metrics and progress reports to demonstrate our impact
Subscription to MSOCA weekly newsletter
Two complimentary admissions to ‘Members Only’ mixers and events
‘Members Only’ annual satisfaction surveys to gather crucial membership feedback
Opportunities to volunteer on committees within MSOCA
Access to performance metrics and progress reports to demonstrate our impact
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout