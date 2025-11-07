Martinsburg Sunrise Rotary Foundation

MSR 30th Annual President's Day Dance: Hearts on Fire Sponsorships

65 Priority Dr

Martinsburg, WV 25403, USA

Eternal Flame Sponsor (1 available)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Eternal Flame Sponsor (1 available)

  • Recognized as Presenting Sponsor on all event promotions and materials
  • Premier logo placement on all event signage, website, and social media platforms
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Opportunity to address attendees during the event (2 minutes)
  • Inclusion in press releases and media communications
  • Featured spotlight on the Martinsburg Sunrise Rotary Facebook page
  • Reserved table for 8 guests
Blazing Heart Sponsor (3 available)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Blazing Heart Sponsor (3 available)

  • Prominent logo placement on event signage, website, and social media platforms
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Featured spotlight on the Martinsburg Sunrise Rotary Facebook page
  • Tickets for 6 guests
Radiant Heart Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Radiant Heart Sponsor

  • Logo included on event signage, website, and social media platforms
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Tickets for 4 guests
Kindred Hearts Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Kindred Hearts Sponsor

  • Logo included on event signage, website, and social media platforms
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Tickets for 3 guests
Heart of Gold Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Heart of Gold Sponsor

  • Logo featured on social media platforms
  • Tickets for 2 guests
