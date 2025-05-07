MSRPAC Official Employee/Board Member Store!

Keep your core warm and protected from the elements in this versatile vest. 100% polyester woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining 92/8 poly/spandex woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining (Heathers) 1000MM fabric waterproof rating 1000G/M2 fabric breathability rating Wind-resistant and water-repellent Reverse coil zippers Zip-through cadet collar with chin guard Front zippered pockets Open hem CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold with like colors, only use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry medium. Use a cool iron if necessary. Available in grey or dark gray or black.