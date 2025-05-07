MSRPAC Official Employee/Board Member Store!

Offered by
About this shop
Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture wicking, value-priced tees feature PosiCharge technology to lock in color and prevent logos from fading. Available in grey or royal. 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology Removable tag for comfort and relabeling Set-in sleeves CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold with like colors, use non-chlorine bleach only if needed. Do not use fabric softener. Tumble dry low and remove promptly. Use a cool iron if necessary, do not dry clean.
Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture wicking, value-priced tees feature PosiCharge technology to lock in color and prevent logos from fading. 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology Removable tag for comfort and relabeling Set-in sleeves. Available in grey or royal. CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold with like colors, use non-chlorine bleach only if needed. Do not use fabric softener. Tumble dry low and remove promptly. Use a cool iron if necessary, do not dry clean.
An enduring favorite, our comfortable classic polo is anything but ordinary. With superior wrinkle and shrink resistance. 5-ounce, 65/35 poly/cotton pique Flat knit collar and cuffs Metal buttons with dyed-to-match plastic rims Double-needle armhole seams and hem Side vents CAREINSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold with like colors, do not use bleach. Tumble dry low. Cool iron, If necessary. Available in grey or royal.
Cozy sweats in our core weight. 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece Air jet yarn for softness Removeable tag for comfort and relabeling CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors. Only use non-chlorine bleach, when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Available in grey or royal or black.
Cozy sweats in our core weight. 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece Air jet yarn for softness Two-ply hood CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors. Only use non-chlorine bleach, when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Available in grey or royal or black.
A versatile full-zip hooded sweatshirt in our core weight. 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece Air jet yarn for softness Self-fabric hood lining Dyed-to-match drawcords YKK metal zipper Front pockets CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors. Only use non-chlorine bleach, when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Available in grey or royal or black.
Made from comfortable tricot, the relaxed styling of our jackets allow ample room for easy movement. 100% polyester tricot Tag-free label Soft-brushed backing Flatlock stitching throughout Gently contoured silhouette Cadet collar Reverse coil zipper Raglan sleeves Side zippered pockets Open hem with drawcord and toggles CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Use mild detergent, remove immediately. Do not allow garment to lay on itself when wet. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Use cool iron, if needed. Available in black.
Ready for layering, this super soft, low-pill, midweight fleece vest offers great warmth. 8.3-ounce, 100% polyester Till-taped neck Reverse coil zipper Chin guard Knotted zipper pulls Tricot-lined armholes Front zippered pockets Open hem with draw cord and toggles for adjustability CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. Available in grey or royal or black.
Keep your core warm and protected from the elements in this versatile vest. 100% polyester woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining 92/8 poly/spandex woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining (Heathers) 1000MM fabric waterproof rating 1000G/M2 fabric breathability rating Wind-resistant and water-repellent Reverse coil zippers Zip-through cadet collar with chin guard Front zippered pockets Open hem CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold with like colors, only use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry medium. Use a cool iron if necessary. Available in grey or dark grey or black.
60/40 cotton/poly front panels; 100% polyester mesh back panels, 98/2 cotton/spandex front panels; 100% polyester mesh back panels (Multicam) Structured Mid-profile Permacurv bill to maintain proper shape and curve 7-position adjustable snapback closure. Available in grey or black.
96/4 polyester/spandex Moisture-wicking Stretch-Tek sweatband technology for acomfortable fit Moisture-wicking fabric Laser cut ventilation in mid and back panels for breathability Curved bill with Pro-Cut sticker Iron Grey undervisor Sport-Tek branded taping Structured Mid-profile 7-position adjustable snapback closure. Available in grey or royal or black.
Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture wicking, value-priced tees feature PosiCharge technology to lock in color and prevent logos from fading. 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology Removable tag for comfort and relabeling Set-in sleeves CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold with like colors, use non-chlorine bleach only if needed. Do not use fabric softener. Tumble dry low and remove promptly. Use a cool iron if necessary, do not dry clean. Available in grey or royal.
Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture wicking, value-priced tees feature PosiCharge technology to lock in color and prevent logos from fading. 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology Removable tag for comfort and relabeling Set-in sleeves CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold with like colors, use non-chlorine bleach only if needed. Do not use fabric softener. Tumble dry low and remove promptly. Use a cool iron if necessary, do not dry clean. Available in grey or royal.
An enduring favorite, our comfortable classic polo is anything but ordinary. With superior wrinkle and shrink resistance, a silky soft. 5-ounce, 65/35 poly/cotton pique Flat knit collar and cuffs Metal buttons with dyed-to-match plastic rims Double-needle armhole seams and hem Side vents CAREINSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold with like colors, do not use bleach. Tumble dry low. Cool iron, If necessary. Available in grey or royal.
A cozy pullover hooded sweatshirt in our core weight. 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece Air jet yarn for softness Self-fabric lined hood Dyed-to-match draw cords Tear-away label Front pouch pocket 3-inch rib knit cuffs and hem CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors. Only use non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Available in grey or royal or black.
Cozy sweats in our core weight. 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece Air jet yarn for softness Two-ply hood with dyed-to-match drawcords Removeable tag for comfort and relabeling Side seamed with a contoured body for a feminine fit YKK metal zipper Front pockets CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors. Only use non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Available in grey or royal or black.
Made from comfortable tricot, the relaxed styling of our jackets allow ample room for easy movement. 100% polyester tricot Tag-free label Soft-brushed backing Flatlock stitching throughout Gently contoured silhouette Cadet collar Reverse coil zipper Raglan sleeves Side zippered pockets Open hem with drawcord and toggles CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Use mild detergent, remove immediately. Do not allow garment to lay on itself when wet. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Use cool iron, if needed. Available black.
Ready for layering, this super soft, low-pill, midweight fleece vest offers great warmth. 8.3-ounce, 100% polyester Till-taped neck Reverse coil zipper Chin guard Knotted zipper pulls Tricot-lined armholes Front zippered pockets Open hem with draw cord and toggles for adjustability CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. Available in grey or royal or black.
Keep your core warm and protected from the elements in this versatile vest. 100% polyester woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining 92/8 poly/spandex woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100% polyester microfleece lining (Heathers) 1000MM fabric waterproof rating 1000G/M2 fabric breathability rating Wind-resistant and water-repellent Reverse coil zippers Zip-through cadet collar with chin guard Front zippered pockets Open hem CARE INSTRUCTIONS Machine wash cold with like colors, only use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry medium. Use a cool iron if necessary. Available in grey or dark gray or black.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!