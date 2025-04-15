Morgan State University Alumni Association Incorporated
About the memberships
MSUAA- Alpha Delta Alumni Membership
New Membership
$100
Valid for one year
Thank you for joining the Alpha Delta Alumni Chapter of the Morgan State University Alumni Association. With this payment you will become a member of the Chapter. The $100 will go towards the our Alpha Delta Endowment that is administered by the Morgan State Foundation. Next year, to renew your membership, you will need to pay $10 to the Chapter and $50 towards the endowment. You can either pay the $60 directly to the Chapter or pay $10 to the chapter and $50 directly at https://givetomorgan.org/give/. Note, this does not include dues to the Morgan State University Alumni Association
Annual Dues ($10/Chapter and $50/Endowment)
$60
Renews yearly on: July 1
Note, this does not include dues to the Morgan State University Alumni Association
Annual Dues (Chapter Only - $10)
$10
Renews yearly on: July 1
** Please only select this option only if you have made at least a $50 contribution directly to the Morgan State University Foundation with the note of Alpha Delta Alumni Endowment during the current fiscal year. Navigate to https://givetomorgan.org/give/ and select "Alpha Delta Endowed Scholarship Fund from the "I want to Support" Dropdown. Note, this does not include dues to the Morgan State University Alumni Association
Recent Morgan State University Graduate
Free
Valid for one year
Fall 2024/Spring 2025 Morgan State University Graduate - $0 for the first year
