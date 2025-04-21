MSWB Content Campaign

Briefly featured with limited filming at your business. Includes content for your own marketing. Filming at your location for a short segment (interior/exterior). May be included in one or more district-wide commercials/reels.
Deliverables for your business:
B-roll footage for your own use (ideal for reels, stories, or social media posts).
5+ high-quality photos.
Full Package
$100
A lead feature with customized promotional content, ideal for businesses looking for high-impact marketing materials. Your business will be one of 10-15 featured in district materials.
Deliverables for your business:
One 30-second commercial tailored to your business.
Two 15-second reels optimized for social media.
B-roll footage for your own use (ideal for reels, stories, or social media posts).
10+ high-quality photos for marketing.
Priority placement in promotional materials for the district.
