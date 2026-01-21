Main Street West Branch

Hosted by

Main Street West Branch

About this event

MSWB Evening of Honors 2026

900 W Main St

West Branch, IA 52358, USA

6:30 Appreciation Hour (Invite Only)
Free

Volunteers, Donors, Sponsors, Community Partners & Business Owners (and your families) will be treated to delicious pie and ice cream, paired with live music as a small token of our appreciation for the incredible ways you support Main Street.

7:30 Awards Ceremony (Open to Public)
Free

Join us to celebrate our collective successes, highlight remarkable community achievements, and honor outstanding leadership through select volunteer and business awards.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!