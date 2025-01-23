Mt Gretna Choir Festival Registration 2025

We are asking a REGISTRATION FEE of $15 for each singer. This fee will: - assure you of a spot in the choir, and - provide dinner for you on the day of the program, plus help to cover other necessary expenses. - If the registration fee is a burden for anyone, please indicate that on the registration form.

We are asking a REGISTRATION FEE of $15 for each singer. This fee will: - assure you of a spot in the choir, and - provide dinner for you on the day of the program, plus help to cover other necessary expenses. - If the registration fee is a burden for anyone, please indicate that on the registration form.

More details...