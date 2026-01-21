Mt. Hood Theatre Matinee Tickets - Winter 2026

**PLEASE READ ALL INSTRUCTIONS**



To have the tickets sent home from school with your child, please fill out the student's and teacher's name on the next page. Please put one student's name (even if you have multiple students) and they will be given to that student to take home.



At checkout, you will be asked if you want to contribute $ to the platform. You may select "other" and set it at $0 if you do not wish to contribute (the platform is not affiliated with East Gresham, it is the website we are utilizing).