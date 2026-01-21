East Gresham Elementary PTSO

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East Gresham Elementary PTSO

About this event

Mt. Hood Theatre Matinee Tickets - Winter 2026

401 Powell Blvd

Gresham, OR 97030, USA

Mt. Hood Matinee Pass item
Mt. Hood Matinee Pass
$8

**PLEASE READ ALL INSTRUCTIONS**

To have the tickets sent home from school with your child, please fill out the student's and teacher's name on the next page. Please put one student's name (even if you have multiple students) and they will be given to that student to take home.

At checkout, you will be asked if you want to contribute $ to the platform. You may select "other" and set it at $0 if you do not wish to contribute (the platform is not affiliated with East Gresham, it is the website we are utilizing).

Delivery Fee item
Delivery Fee
$2

If you do not have students at East Gresham Elementary, please add on one delivery fee per order and we will ship it to your address.

Add a donation for East Gresham Elementary PTSO

$

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