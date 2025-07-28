Palmetto Vocal Project's Annual Raffle 2025

Purchase a raffle ticket and we will assign a three-digit number to you. If your number (in any order) coincides with the evening drawing of the South Carolina Lottery Pick 3 Lottery, you are a winner! If your number hits again during the month, you can win again.



Best part - there is no action required from you - we will simply send you a check in the mail!



30 chances to win! Weekday Winners ($50) - Saturday Winners ($100) - Sunday Winners ($200) - September 30th Winner ($500)