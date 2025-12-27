Mt64 Hockey Association Inc Memberships 2025

You can help get players on the ice trying their hand at hockey! With the new non profit MT64‘s Hockey Association inc we are getting creative to help cover the cost of tournament fees, hockey clinics, equipment costs, and ice time fees. We are an all volunteer organization where we cover coaching education expenses to have an ever growing knowledge based of community development. This program was created by a very dedicated and talented group of volunteers and we’d like to continue in their footsteps to provide an opportunity for players to find their skating skills on the Marty Pavelich Rink. For this year we are waving fees for players ages ten and under.