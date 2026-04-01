MTA Fall 2026 Forum and Patron Weekend

Join us for the Fall 2026 Patron Weekend! Current and new MTA Patron members will enjoy a weekend of private collection tours, exclusive events and fine dining in and around Seattle.





Registration will confirm your attendance at the Friday Forum as well as the full Patron Experience, including private collection tours, dining and transportation. The Saturday Special Event is also included in your registration! Look forward to an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling as we attend An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee, a live performance at the Hayes Hall of Artist-Naples. *Concert tickets are nonrefundable.





Additional program details to come- please check our website and look for MTA communications for current information.



