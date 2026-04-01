MTA Fall 2026 Forum and Patron Weekend

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About this event
Join us for the Fall 2026 Patron Weekend! Current and new MTA Patron members will enjoy a weekend of private collection tours, exclusive events and fine dining in and around Seattle.
Registration will confirm your attendance at the Friday Forum as well as the full Patron Experience, including private collection tours, dining and transportation. The Saturday Special Event is also included in your registration! Look forward to an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling as we attend An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee, a live performance at the Hayes Hall of Artist-Naples. *Concert tickets are nonrefundable.
Additional program details to come- please check our website and look for MTA communications for current information.
The Forum is a day of panels, presentations, Q&A, and networking focused on current topics essential to museum trustees. You will hear from experts, learn from peers, and dive into pressing field topics. This day is an invaluable opportunity for attendees to learn from, inspire and connect with other dedicated professionals on important matters in the field.
Check our website or sign up for the MTA newsletter as we announce panel topics and keynote speakers for this program!
The Forum is a day of panels, presentations, Q&A, and networking focused on current topics essential to museum trustees. You will hear from experts, learn from peers, and dive into pressing field topics. This day is an invaluable opportunity for attendees to learn from, inspire and connect with other dedicated professionals on important matters in the field.
Check our website or sign up for the MTA newsletter as we announce panel topics and keynote speakers for this program!
An add-on to save your spot. A day of inspiring conversation and connection is properly complimented by a great meal in a beautiful city. Extend the experience over dinner in Seattle’s diverse food culture!
Along the quaint Post Alley at Seattle’s Pike Place Market awaits one of the city’s most beloved restaurant destinations since 1981: The Pink Door. Equal parts Italian-American dining, eclectic entertainment and warm, spirited service.
An add-on to save your spot. A day of inspiring conversation and connection is properly complimented by a great meal in a beautiful city. Extend the experience over dinner in Seattle’s diverse food culture!
Elliott’s Oyster House has been Seattle’s classic seafood house for more than 50 years. Located on the Seattle waterfront on Pier 56, we are committed to practices and organizations that promote sustainability.
An add-on to save your spot. A day of inspiring conversation and connection is properly complimented by a great meal in a beautiful city. Extend the experience over dinner in Seattle’s diverse food culture!
Owner operated since 1997, Maximilien has all the old-world charm of any romantic hideaway in Paris. Inside, you are greeted by a panorama that takes in Puget Sound, Elliott Bay, West Seattle & the Olympic Mountains, all framed by huge picture windows.
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