MTA Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until May 22, 2027
Annual Operating Budget: $5 million and above
Institutional members also receive:
Valid until May 22, 2027
Annual Operating Budget: $2million-$4,999,999
Institutional members also receive:
Valid until May 22, 2027
Annual Operating Budget: $500,000-$1,999,999
Institutional members also receive:
Valid until May 22, 2027
Annual Operating Budget: $250,000-$499,999
Institutional members also receive:
Valid until May 22, 2027
Annual Operating Budget: less than $250,000
Institutional members also receive:
Valid until May 22, 2027
With your Patron membership, you’ll experience what each cultural community has to offer through a carefully curated schedule of gallery, museum and private collections tours.
Patron members also receive:
Valid until May 22, 2027
With your Patron membership, you’ll experience what each cultural community has to offer through a carefully curated schedule of gallery, museum and private collections tours.
Patron members also receive:
Valid until May 22, 2027
With your Patron membership, you’ll experience what each cultural community has to offer through a carefully curated schedule of gallery, museum and private collections tours.
Patron members also receive:
Valid until May 22, 2027
Friend of the Association members support MTA with an annual gift of $250 and receive MTA newsletters, access to our Online Member Resource Library, discounts to forums, Meet-UPs and workshops and waived setup fees for MTA's Templates for Trustees web-based customizable templates.
Valid until May 22, 2027
MTA is committed to developing the governance skills of current and future trustees. As a prospective trustee, we are here to foster you on your path to full trusteeship. With an annual gift of $150, you will receive access to our Member Resource Library, discounts to forums, Meet-UPs and workshops, as well as:
Valid until May 22, 2027
Friend of the Field members support MTA with an annual gift of $150 and receive MTA newsletters, access to our Online Member Resource Library and discounts to forums, Meet-UPs and workshops.
Valid until May 22, 2027
Support MTA as an emerging museum professional! With an annual gift of $100, you will receive MTA newsletters, access to our Online Member Resource Library, discounts to forums, Meet-UPs and workshops as well as early notification and consideration of your Kress Scholarship application.
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