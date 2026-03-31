Museum Trustee Association

Offered by

Museum Trustee Association

About the memberships

MTA Membership

Institutional Membership- Category 5
$1,000

Valid until May 22, 2027

Annual Operating Budget: $5 million and above


Institutional members also receive:

  • Consultation Services
  • Publication Discounts
  • AAM Advocacy Day Discounted Registration
  • Website and Social Media Promotion
Institutional Membership- Category 4
$750

Valid until May 22, 2027

Annual Operating Budget: $2million-$4,999,999


Institutional members also receive:

  • Consultation Services
  • Publication Discounts
  • AAM Advocacy Day Discounted Registration
  • Website and Social Media Promotion
Institutional Membership- Category 3
$500

Valid until May 22, 2027

Annual Operating Budget: $500,000-$1,999,999


Institutional members also receive:

  • Consultation Services
  • Publication Discounts
  • AAM Advocacy Day Discounted Registration
  • Website and Social Media Promotion
Institutional Membership- Category 2
$250

Valid until May 22, 2027

Annual Operating Budget: $250,000-$499,999


Institutional members also receive:

  • Consultation Services
  • Publication Discounts
  • AAM Advocacy Day Discounted Registration
  • Website and Social Media Promotion
Institutional Membership- Category 1
$150

Valid until May 22, 2027

Annual Operating Budget: less than $250,000


Institutional members also receive:

  • Consultation Services
  • Publication Discounts
  • AAM Advocacy Day Discounted Registration
  • Website and Social Media Promotion
Patron Membership- Dual Patron
$3,000

Valid until May 22, 2027

With your Patron membership, you’ll experience what each cultural community has to offer through a carefully curated schedule of gallery, museum and private collections tours.


Patron members also receive:

  • Consultation on Board governance issues
  • Waived setup fees for our Templates for Trustees app
  • AAM Advocacy Day discounted registration 
Patron Membership- Individual
$2,000

Valid until May 22, 2027

With your Patron membership, you’ll experience what each cultural community has to offer through a carefully curated schedule of gallery, museum and private collections tours.


Patron members also receive:

  • Consultation on Board governance issues
  • Waived setup fees for our Templates for Trustees app
  • AAM Advocacy Day discounted registration 
Patron Membership- Benefactor
$1,000

Valid until May 22, 2027

With your Patron membership, you’ll experience what each cultural community has to offer through a carefully curated schedule of gallery, museum and private collections tours.


Patron members also receive:

  • Consultation on Board governance issues
  • Waived setup fees for our Templates for Trustees app
  • AAM Advocacy Day discounted registration 
Friend Membership- Friend of the Association
$250

Valid until May 22, 2027

Friend of the Association members support MTA with an annual gift of $250 and receive MTA newsletters, access to our Online Member Resource Library, discounts to forums, Meet-UPs and workshops and waived setup fees for MTA's Templates for Trustees web-based customizable templates.

Friend Membership- Prospective Trustee
$150

Valid until May 22, 2027

MTA is committed to developing the governance skills of current and future trustees. As a prospective trustee, we are here to foster you on your path to full trusteeship. With an annual gift of $150, you will receive access to our Member Resource Library, discounts to forums, Meet-UPs and workshops, as well as: 

  • Prospective Trustee Development
  • Trustee Mentoring and Matching
Friend Membership- Friend of the Field
$150

Valid until May 22, 2027

Friend of the Field members support MTA with an annual gift of $150 and receive MTA newsletters, access to our Online Member Resource Library and discounts to forums, Meet-UPs and workshops. 

Friend Membership- Emerging Professional
$100

Valid until May 22, 2027

Support MTA as an emerging museum professional! With an annual gift of $100, you will receive MTA newsletters, access to our Online Member Resource Library, discounts to forums, Meet-UPs and workshops as well as early notification and consideration of your Kress Scholarship application.

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